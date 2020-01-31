KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney’s women’s basketball coach Carrie Eighmey enjoys the fact that her team has a balanced offensive attack.
The Lopers have four players averaging between 8.7 points and 12.1 points per game, which makes it difficult for opposing teams to defend. One player who’s displayed growth from last season and blossomed into a reliable scorer is sophomore Elisa Backes.
The 6-foot-1 forward has thrived during the last two months. Backes has scored in double figures in nine of the Lopers’ last 11 games and is averaging 11.1 points per game on 57 percent shooting during that stretch. Backes has accomplished that scoring output while averaging nearly 18 minutes per game off the bench.
“My team trusts a lot in me, and I trust a lot in them,” Backes said. “We share the ball really well on this team, and that is what’s really special about this team. There are a lot of us scoring in double figures. If they’re playing well, I have the confidence to play well.”
She scored a career-high 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting in the first game of her impressive run against York College on Dec. 9. She also notched a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds against University of Sacred Heart on Dec. 19 at Puerto Rico.
In 21 games this season, Backes is averaging 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in nearly 17 minutes per game.
She dedicated time in the offseason to strength training and conditioning, which she believes has had a direct effect on her success this season.
As a freshman last year, Backes played valuable minutes for the Lopers and averaged 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game in about 14 minutes per contest as a reserve.
Backes’ development hasn’t surprised her coach. Eighmey knew Backes was capable of being an impact player and believed it would just take time for her to develop confidence in her ability at the collegiate level.
“She’s super versatile, and I think she’s just now discovering all of the things she’s capable of and how she can take advantage of some of those situations in games and use that versatility to her advantage,” Eighmey said.
Although Backes has been mostly a starter throughout her basketball career prior to joining UNK last season, she has embraced coming off the bench her first two years with the Lopers. Her length and ability on both ends of the court creates matchup problems for opposing teams and allows her to be a difference maker for the Lopers in her current role.
“I love being that person they can rely on to provide a little spark off the bench,” Backes said. “It’s great to come in there after watching what’s going on and see how I can improve right after I come off the bench. Our starters are great at getting us off to really good starts, so whatever I can do to contribute to that is great.”
With nine games left in the regular season, the Lopers (19-2, 8-2 MIAA) already have surpassed last season’s win total of 15 games and are in contention for the second seed in the MIAA Tournament in early March at Kansas City, Mo.
This season, the Lopers returned nine players, including six sophomores who played integral roles last year, added graduate transfer point guard Haley Simental from Division I University of Denver and brought in five freshmen.
Backes said late last season that the Lopers were “burnt out,” but with a year of experience it’s allowed the sophomores to have a better understanding of what’s expected and needed to thrive at the collegiate level.
The Lopers will put their seven-game winning streak on the line against No. 16 Fort Hays State (16-3, 7-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hays, Kan. The Lopers stunned the then-No. 3/5 Tigers 73-65 on Dec. 3 at the Health and Sports Center.
Saturday’s game will not be easy for the Lopers, though. The Tigers have won all nine of their home games this season and hold a remarkable 89-4 home record since the 2014-15 season. Two of those losses came in the NCAA Tournament while another came to the Lopers in the regular season on Jan. 13, 2018.
“We just have to know that we can play with anyone in this league,” Backes said. “We’ve shown it so far, and I hope we can continue to show it these next few games.”
