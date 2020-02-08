KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney junior guard Jake Walker had two straight uncharacteristic performances prior to Saturday afternoon’s contest against Newman University (Kan.).
He battled an illness against Fort Hays State on Feb. 1 and wasn’t in sync offensively against Central Oklahoma on Thursday. Walker put those two contests behind him and carried the Lopers’ offense in an 85-72 victory over the Jets at the Health and Sports Center.
Walker scored 17 of his season-high 25 points in the second half. A majority of his points came from beyond the arc, as he made 7 of 11 3-point attempts.
The Lopers (14-8, 8-5 MIAA) shot a season-high 55.9 percent from the floor, including 55 percent (11 of 20) on 3-pointers.
"We only had two 3s in the first half and then in the second half we kind of opened up," UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. "Jake got it going. It always helps when you put the ball in the basket."
Although the Lopers led most of the game, the Jets (8-16, 2-13) held their own early in the second half. The Jets cut the Lopers lead to 42-38 on a Marshawn Blackmon basket with 16 minutes, 38 seconds left.
The Lopers responded on the ensuing possession. Senior point guard Chase Winchester found senior forward Kyle Juhl open on the perimeter. Juhl knocked down a 3-pointer to ignite an 11-0 scoring run over the next six minutes.
The scoring spurt increased the Lopers’ lead to 53-38. The advantage was large enough to combat the Jets’ success at the free-throw line in the second half. Over the final 20 minutes, the Jets had 10 more free-throw attempts compared to the Lopers and made 11 of their 18 tries.
In the game, the Jets made 49.1 percent of their field-goal attempts but went just 2 of 13 from beyond the arc.
"Defensively, we played well enough to stretch it to a pretty good lead there," Lofton said. "They made some plays and fought their way back in it, mostly from the free-throw line."
Besides Walker’s strong showing, the Lopers had three other players finish in double-figures scoring. Senior forward Morgan Soucie recorded 16 points, senior forward AJ Jackson 14 and Juhl 10.
"To see him come out and get it going (was big)," said Lofton on Walker. "When he shoots it well and AJ and Morgan play well, we tend to win."
Up next, the Lopers face Lincoln University (8-14, 5-8) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson City, Mo.
@DanZielinski3
UNK 85, Newman 72
NEWMAN (72)
Allison 6-8 2-8 14, Wilson 0-1 2-2 2, Davenport 7-13 3-4 18, Blackmon 9-15 3-5 21, Hereford 0-6 0-0 0, Javorsky 1-5 2-3 4, Moss 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 3-5 4-4 11. Totals 27-55 16-26 72.
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY (85)
Jackson 7-12 0-1 14, Soucie 5-7 5-8 16, Juhl 3-5 3-4 10, Winchester 3-7 0-0 7, Walker 9-15 0-0 25, Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, Luger 1-5 0-0 2, Morris 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 33-59 8-13 85.
First Half Total
UNK 40, NU 24.
3-Point Goals – NU 2-13 (Wilson 0-1, Davenport 1-4, Blackmon 0-1, Hereford 0-3, Javorsky 0-2, Johnson 1-2), UNK 11-20 (Soucie 1-1, Juhl 1-2, Winchester 1-2, Walker 7-11, Johnson 1-2, Luger 0-2). Fouled Out – Moss, Jackson. Rebounds – NU 29 (Blackmon 10), UNK 33 (Johnson 7). Assists – NU 16 (Hereford 4, Javorsky 4), UNK 20 (Johnson 6). Total Fouls – NU 15, UNK 19. Technicals – None. A – 1,296.