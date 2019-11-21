KEARNEY — The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team has six players on the All-MIAA team led by Co-Player of the Year Julianne Jackson.
Jackson shared the Player of the Year honor with Washburn senior outside Genna Berg and is one of four Lopers on the first team, joining junior middle Anna Squiers, junior setter Madison Squiers and junior right side MK Wolfe.
Making the second team were sophomore libero Lindsay Nottlemann and freshman middle Michaela Bartels.
Rick Squiers was named the MIAA Coach of the Year.
Now a three-time All-MIAA pick, Jackson makes the first team for a second straight year and joins right-side hitter Annie Wolfe (2016) as Lopers to earn MIAA Player of the Year honors. The six-rotation player enters the MIAA Tournament leading the Lopers in several categories including kills (2.9) and points per set (3.5), service aces (28) and serve receive percentage (.976). Jackson also is at 3.7 digs and .5 blocks per set.
MK Wolfe garnered second-team honors as a sophomore and is second on the team in kills (2.6) and serve reception percentage (.969) and tied for fourth in digs (2.99) and service aces (29).
Anna Squiers was named All-MIAA for a third time. She is hitting a team-best .338 while averaging 2.4 kills and .7 blocks per set. She also has served up 25 aces and has 16 assists.
Maddie Squiers’ first year as a Loper was a successful one, as she is at 10.9 assists, 3.2 digs, and 1.9 kills per set while hitting .297. Ranking second in the MIAA in assists per set, she also has 19 aces and guided an offense that ranks in the top two in every league category.
Nottleman took over for All-American Ellie McDonnell at libero and has a team-best 5.1 digs per set average. She ranks fifth in the MIAA digs per set and has 97 assists and eight aces. In the middle, Bartles is among the MIAA’s top freshman, hitting .293 and coming in with 1.9 kills and a team-best .8 blocks per set.
Rick Squiers picks up his third MIAA Coach of the Year Honor (2012, 2016). He was an eight-time coach of the year in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Guiding UNK to its second-ever undefeated regular season, he has a career 667-88 record (.883 win pct.) and is in his 21st season as Loper head coach. He’s led the Lopers to the NCAA Tournaments for 20 straight seasons and won 16 regular-season league titles.
UNK (30-0) is the top seed in the MIAA Tournament and faces Missouri Southern State at 5 p.m. today in Kansas City, Mo.
