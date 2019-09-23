KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Julianne Jackson was named the MIAA Hitter of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Jackson shared the honor with Northwest Missouri’s Hallie Sidney. The specialist of the week went to Northwest Missouri’s Maddy Ahrens.
It’s Jackson’s first weekly honor this season.
She kept up her strong play for the season by averaging 4.2 kills, 3.5 digs and 0.8 blocks per set to help then-No. 6 UNK sweep Emporia State and then-No. 3 Washburn on the road. She had 13 kills, six digs and hit .522 against the Hornets. Jackson then recorded 15 digs, 12 kills and had a .306 hitting efficiency against the Ichabods.
Sidney received her second hitter of the week honor for the season after two wins last week. Sidney powered Northwest with a pair of 20-plus kill performances.
Ahrens picked up her second consecutive specialist of the week award. She led the 15th-ranked Bearcats to a 2-0 start to MIAA play and averaged 11.33 assists per set and 2.44 digs per set.
(0) comments
