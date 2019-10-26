EDMOND, Okla. — Freshman Kamryn Schuler remained hot from the outside and junior setter Maddie Squiers recorded her 11th double-double to help No. 2 UNK sweep Central Oklahoma 25-17, 25-17, 25-21 Friday night in Edmond.
The Lopers (22-0, 13-0) take the season series from the Bronchos (15-8, 7-6) who recently swept No. 14 Northwest Missouri State.
There wasn’t another upset in the cards Friday night as UNK was plus five in the serve game and held the Bronchos to a .115 hitting efficiency. The Lopers briefly trailed in the first set but controlled things from there and finished with a 44-30 kill advantage.
Schuler had a match-high 14 kills, pushing her total to 31 over the last three matches. Amazingly she went 100 swings, covering 28 days and eight matches, before committing a hitting error. Prior to Friday night her last attack error came in the first set against UCO on Sept. 28. She was error-free until the third set when she had four. On the year Schuler is now hitting .309 and averaging 2.04 kills per set.
Running the show and getting the ball to Schuler was Squiers who tallied 35 assists, 14 digs and four kills in 10 swings (.400 pct.). One of four Lopers with a double digit dig total, her double-double tally leads the team with senior outside Julianne Jackson (10) and junior right side MK Wolfe (six) having the other 16 to date.
Wolfe recorded her sixth such effort thanks to 17 digs and 10 kills with Jackson serving up three aces and sophomore libero Lindsay Nottlemann at a match-high 25 digs.
UNK is at winless Newman this afternoon (Saturday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.