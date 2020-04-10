KEARNEY — When fall comes, you still will find Claire Boroff at a football field.
A Kearney State College All-American in 1958 and the Lopers’ head coach from 1972 to 1999, Boroff said he can’t believe this will be his 21st year away from the sidelines.
“It has flown by. We’ve been blessed because we’ve been healthy all during that time, so that’s been good,” he said. “The first few years we were busy with our grandchildren involved in high school athletics, and volleyball in college. Now our grandson is a member of the UNK Lopers football team and we’ve got another grandson who is playing high school football in Overland Park, Kan., so we’ve made an effort to get around to as many of the things our grandchildren are involved in that we possibly could.”
Boroff had a standout career as an athlete before becoming a coach.
He was a two-time all-state football player for Grand Island Senior High School - he rushed for 1,299 yards in 1953.
At KSC, he forged a Hall of Fame career in football and track, setting a number of college and NAIA records, earning All-American honors in 1958 while scoring 121 points as a running back and kicker.
He scored a school-record 30 points in the KSC-Dana College game in 1958 and tied a school record with a 97-yard touchdown run.
As a coach, he oversaw 169 victories in 28 years, winning more than 60 percent of his games and 12 conference championships or co-championships.
Boroff said he enjoyed his successes and setbacks both as a player and as a coach.
Being part of the team “was a special thing for me. I just really enjoyed doing it. I never looked at it as work,” he said. “Of course, it’s a lot different today than it was then, but we did what we did then because that’s what people did. It wasn’t quite as demanding as it is today by any stretch of the imagination.”
Coaching presented different challenges.
“I loved loved the thrill of coaching and getting up and going to work every day, even on the days following a day that may not have been what you wanted. It was exciting. It was going to be a different day and it was another challenge,” he said.
In both situations, the key was the people who he had around him, and that’s what he misses the most.
“That’s kind of an adjustment when you are no longer around them. That was pretty special,” he said. “During the time I was at Kearney State I was blessed with tremendous coaches. They coached as if it was their program. It wasn’t mine, it was our program and they took it seriously. I’ll be forever indebted to the people who were on our staff — to our trainers, to the people who ran the strength program, the equipment room, you name it. ... It was a blessing to have them associated with it.”
You still can find him occasionally hanging around Loper football practices, especially with his grandson, Payton Kinne, on the Loper roster.
“I try to go fairly often when the weather’s decent. I’m a fair-weather fan, I guess,” he said. “I don’t spend a lot of time there but I like to watch parts of practices, then go on down the road.”
At its roots, he said football is still the same as when he played and coached. The fundamentals of blocking, tackling and execution determine the winner.
“That hasn’t changed and probably never will,” he said. “The game is certainly more wide open than when I played and when I coached, even though at the end of our time in coaching we had changed the things we did a lot.
“We were a little bit more wide open than we were when we were like 3 yards in a cloud of dust.”
Another sweeping change in the game is the technology.
Scouting, game plans and breaking down film have gone in a totally different direction, completely changing the methods of game preparation and player development.
“When I go out and watch practice today and I see a drone flying over the field getting the kind of picture they get to watch their individual drills and their team drills, I think those would have been very, very beneficial,” Boroff said.
When Boroff goes down the road from practice, he stays busy serving his church in a variety of ways, which he said has been rewarding. He also follows former Lopers and enjoys the opportunities he gets to visit with them after a lot of years have passed.
But there aren’t a lot of fireside chats where he gathers the grandchildren around to tell them about his glory days.
“I don’t tell them anything about that. The thing I’ve kind of reiterated over the years is to play the very best they can, don’t be satisfied with playing at any level except your best level and hopefully you can do that the majority of the time,” he said. “I just want to be there as a source of encouragement for them and I appreciate the opportunity to watch them compete in their sports.”
