KEARNEY — Morgan Soucie was a role player his first three seasons for the University of Kearney at Kearney’s men’s basketball team.
But after receiving an opportunity due to injuries and averaging 16.3 points per game in the Lopers’ final four contests as a junior last year, Soucie entered this season as a starter.
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound fifth-year senior forward has proved last year’s surprising production wasn’t a fluke, as he has been the Lopers’ top player through their first 10 games.
“Being here for four years already, I know this is my last year of basketball, and I just want to go out on a high note,” Soucie said.
This season, Soucie is averaging a team-high 15.2 points per game on 50.9 percent shooting. He’s added 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.
Soucie played in 16 of the Lopers’ 28 games last year. He averaged less than eight minutes per game in his first 12 appearances, but when starting forward AJ Jackson went down with an injury and missed the final four games, Soucie stepped up and provided a spark.
In his first game after Jackson’s injury, Soucie scored 17 points on 80 percent shooting in 27 minutes against Northeastern State. That performance started Soucie’s four-game run and caused coach Kevin Lofton to start him the final three games of the season last year.
After he battled foul trouble in his first start, Soucie averaged 21 points in the Lopers’ last two games. Soucie’s success to close out last year caused Lofton to pencil him in as a starter this season.
“When you get an opportunity, you have to ... take advantage of it,” Lofton said. “AJ Jackson missed the last four games with a wrist issue and Morgan was the guy we turned to, and he hasn’t looked back since then.”
Soucie, who is originally from Osawatomie, Kan., received little Division II collegiate basketball interest out of high school. He heard from the Lopers and Pittsburg State, and selected the Lopers due to his family’s history with the program, as his dad played for the Lopers, and the positive atmosphere he noticed throughout the university and on the team, he said.
He joined the program as a walk-on and received little opportunities his first two years to contribute after redshirting in 2015-16. During his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons, Soucie was behind Trey Lansman on the depth chart. Lansman is one of the top players in program history and rarely came off the court during his four-year career.
Soucie served as a role player until coming out of nowhere during the final four games to provide impact for the Lopers on both ends of the court last season.
Lofton was so impressed with Soucie’s performance down the stretch that he bumped him up from a partial scholarship to a full-ride scholarship prior to this season.
Soucie believes watching Lansman play and learning from him during his first three years allowed him to understand the skills needed to thrive at the Division II level.
“He sat behind and learned from some really great players,” Lofton said. “I like the way some of that is shining through right now.”
Expectations weren’t high for the Lopers entering this season. They won just 10 games last season and saw four players transfer in the offseason. But this year’s team has jumped out to a notable start, posting a 6-4 record through the first two months of the season.
They return to action after the holiday break against Nebraska Christian at 2 p.m. Jan. 1 at the Health and Sports Center. The Lopers are riding a two-game winning streak.
“I think we are capable of whatever we want,” Soucie said. “We believe in ourselves and just need to take it game by game and wherever we end up, we end up.”
