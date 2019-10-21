KEARNEY – The fifth-ranked Central Missouri Jennies scored two goals in the final 15 minutes to defeat the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 2-0, Sunday afternoon at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
The Jennies, who had a game Friday at Fort Hays State postponed due to lightening, improve to 11-1-1 (5-0-1) while the Lopers fall to 1-7-6 (0-3-4).
A perennial national power, Central Missouri came into Sunday’s match having outscored its competition by a 32-10 margin.
UNK, among the MIAA’s better defensive outfits, stood strong and held the Jennies scoreless in the first half.
It marked just the fifth time all season UCM failed to score before the break.
Having a 14-3 advantage in corner kicks and taking 15 of the game’s 18 shots, the Jennies broke through in the 75th minute when junior star Makayla Toth got free on the left wing. She got around the Loper defense with some nifty moves, drew out senior keeper Emily Thuss and passed the ball to teammate Kassie Newsom.
Newsom found the back of the net from about 10 yards out for her sixth goal of the season. Toth picked up the assist for her MIAA-leading 32nd point.
UCM added an insurance goal in the 83rd minute as sophomore reserve Mikayla Martin banged in a rebound off her team’s 13th corner kick of the match.
UNK got two shots from junior Kassidy Kirsch, one from senior Maddie Love and a late one by senior Molly Willis.
Willis played all 90 minutes, pushing her career total to 6,361. Willis should break the school record for career minutes played in the second half of Friday’s home game against Northeastern State.
Marika Van Brocklin set the Loper standard by logging 6,436 minutes between 2014-17.
Thuss made seven saves to push her season total to 34 in four games played.
