TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – Senior guard Chase Winchester came up big late as the University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team won another close game in overtime, 83-79, over Northeastern State on Saturday evening at Tahlequah.
The Lopers (10-5, 4-2 MIAA) improve to 7-3 in games decided by 10 points or fewer and are now in third place in the MIAA standings. Meanwhile, NSU (10-6, 3-4) drops to 7-3 at home.
“I just can’t say enough about it. We ask them to be mentally tough and gritty and that’s the definition of it right there. We’re asking them to play smart and together and they are doing it,” said Loper coach Kevin Lofton. “When we do that we can hang in there with anybody.”
UNK somehow found a way to win despite being down 23-9, having three key players foul out, seeing a potential game-winning 3 rim out at the end of regulation and missing several late free throws.
“When you look at how the game started they were rolling. We had to find a way to stay in it and we did that. We kept it (the deficit) around nine or 10 and then got to halftime. When we got to halftime I told them they played great and it’s only a nine-point game,” Lofton said. “We just got to be gritty and who we want to be. It’s a process ... you just don’t wake up and do it. You have to go through fire and we did that a little bit today,”
Winchester was a big reason why the Lopers overcame all that by tallying a season-high 15 points with eight of that coming in overtime. He nailed a 3 to give UNK a 71-70 lead early in overtime and then sunk another one with 61 seconds left to give the Lopers the lead for good, 79-77.
NSU had a chance to tie the game but committed a turnover, and Winchester followed with two made free throws. The RiverHawks came back to make two free throws with UNK missing two chances at the line. The Lopers finished 13 of 23 at the free-throw line.
After a timeout, NSU had a chance to win it or force more time but redshirt senior guard Kendrick Thompson lost control of the ball driving to the bucket.
“Chase had a look in his eye on the bench. We were running Cedric (Johnson) out there .. he was doing OK but Chase was chomping at the bit to get back in there. He took that one three wide open and missed it but he came back and stuck the next one and it was game one,” Lofton said. “(Assistant coach) Antoine Young and I were debating zone, man, zone, man there at the end. We decided on man but as soon as they were about to inbound I said, ‘We should’ve gone zone.’ And then he drove it in there ... we just didn’t want to give up a three.”
Winchester finally sealed the game with two free throws. He ended the day 3 of 5 from the floor and 7 of 7 at the free-throw line while also having four assists and a rebound in 28 minutes.
UNK saw senior forward Morgan Soucie have a big second half before fouling out. He had 18 points on 8 of 13 shooting while senior forward AJ Jackson logged a team-high 38 minutes. Jackson tallied team-highs in points (20) and rebounds (eight).
Jake Walker netted 14 points thanks to three 3s before picking up his fifth foul, and redshirt junior Sam Morris had one of his top games as a Loper with a season-best 13 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Easy win for Loper women
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team scored 21 points in the second and third quarters and got big efforts from sophomore posts Brooke Carlson and Maegan Holt to roll past Northeastern State, 69-46, Saturday afternoon at Tahlequah.
The Lopers improve to 15-2, 4-2 MIAA and in a four-way tie for fourth place in the MIAA standings. Meanwhile, the RiverHawks fall to (4-10, 2-5) and drop a fourth straight game.
UNK scored the first six points of the game but then went cold for a bit, trailing 10-9 after the first quarter. Having an advantage inside, the Lopers quickly moved ahead as they shot 62 percent in the second quarter and 50 percent in the third. UNK was up 30-25 at the break and then 51-35 after three quarters.
Holt tied her season-high of 17 points by going 7 of 16 from the field and 3 of 5 at the free-throw line. She also had six rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes. Carlson sunk 6 of 7 field goals to tally 14 points while also having four rebounds, two times and a block.
Holding NSU to 33 percent shooting and plus-9 on the glass, UNK also got a strong effort from point guard Haley Simental, who managed 12 points, six assists, five rebounds and only one turnover in a team-high 33 minutes.
Sophomore reserve forward Elisa Backes continued to play well, getting close to a double-double with eight points and eight rebounds in just 15 minutes.
