By DAN ZIELINSKI
Hub Sports Writer
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney’s season is winding down.
After defeating Missouri Western on Saturday to secure a winning season, the Lopers (6-4) conclude the regular season against Washburn (5-5) at noon Saturday at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.
Here are three areas to watch between the Lopers and Ichabods:
Winning record
The Lopers throttled Missouri Western, 49-21, Saturday in St. Joseph, Mo. The Griffons were receiving votes and sitting just outside the top 25, but the Lopers ran all over the Griffons and dominated the game from the start.
The victory ensured the Lopers their first winning season since they joined the MIAA. They haven’t produced an above .500 season since a 10-2 mark in 2011, which was their last in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Last season, the Lopers fell just short of a winning record, losing four of their last five games to finish with a 5-6 record.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” coach Josh Lynn said. “When we first took over this job, it was one of the bigger goals that we wanted to attain. We’ve attained that and now just have to use it as a stepping block and keep moving forward.”
Washburn scouting report
Although the Ichabods are averaging 37.7 points per game, their defense has allowed teams to rack up points. Their defense is allowing 409.1 yards per contest, including 187.3 rushing yards, and 31.6 points per game.
The Ichabods are a pass-first team. Quarterback Mitch Schurig has accumulated 2,005 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in nine games this season.
Taylon Peters is the Ichabods’ top rusher with 483 yards and six touchdowns on 114 attempts this season.
This season, the Ichabods have 22 turnovers. Over their two-game winning streak, which includes victories over Emporia State and Pittsburg State, the Ichabods haven’t committed a turnover in that span.
“They’ve have very good outside skill guys. Very explosive,” Lynn said. “The quarterback has been playing good the last three weeks. They’ve gotten better and better each week. From where they started the year to where they are now, they’ve (improved) and put up a lot of points.”
Senior Day
On Saturday, the Lopers will honor 24 seniors, including 15 who have been in the program for at least four years.
The senior group has experienced the lows and highs of the program over their tenure. The Lopers posted a 1-10 record in 2016, which came after a 0-11 season the year prior. Lynn was hired prior to the 2017 season and led the Lopers to three wins in his first year. Last season, the Lopers recorded a 5-6 mark.
“They mean a lot to me,” Lynn said. “These guys have been with me for three years and have made a commitment outside of themselves and to the team and handled their business in the academic world and on the football side. The success we’ve had is because of those guys.”
daniel.zielinski@kearneyhub.com
@DanZielinski3
