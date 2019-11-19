KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney football players believed their season was over after a 57-41 loss to Washburn last Saturday afternoon at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.
All the talk of potential postseason bowl bids appeared to be over. Coach Josh Lynn even said after the Washburn loss that he didn’t expect to play another game this season.
But UNK Athletic Director Marc Bauer called Lynn Sunday night to inform him that the representatives of the Mineral Water Bowl at Excelsior Springs, Mo., had invited the Lopers to participate in the Dec. 7 game.
“I wasn’t expecting this at all, so I was excited,” Lynn said. “Why not? I was excited to get the game obviously, but I also was excited to get the game in regards to what we did on Saturday since it wasn’t Loper football. I am excited to get back onto the football field and have one more game with this group.”
The Lopers signed the bowl game contract Monday and informed the players. They will face Winona (Minn.) State (8-3) in the bowl game.
The Lopers have experienced a remarkable turnaround under Lynn, who’s in his third year at the helm of the program. In the two years prior to Lynn’s arrival, the Lopers had won just one game. He’s led the Lopers to a three-win season, five-win season and now a 6-5 record this year, which is their first winning mark since 2011.
This is the 12th postseason appearance in the Lopers’ 113-year history. The only other bowl appearance came in 1955 when then-Nebraska State Teachers College defeated then-Northern State Teachers College in the Botany Bowl at Shenandoah, Iowa.
“The players were ecstatic,” Lynn said. “These guys have gone through a lot, especially our seniors. ... to do this bowl game, they were really excited.”
The additional game provides the Lopers with extra practices, which Lynn said is crucial for the development of the younger players.
The coaching staff will give the experienced players limited practice reps until the week of the game in order for them to recover from any nagging injuries suffered during the 11-game regular season. This will allow the coaches to work closer with the younger, inexperienced players in practice.
Lynn hopes his team is motivated by their unexpected loss to Washburn. He believes the Lopers needs to have better focus than they did last week and is eager to have the chance at finishing the season off on a positive note.
“It’s big for the next step, whatever that is,” said Lynn, who previously coached Division II Eastern New Mexico to two bowl appearances. “It helps with the overall development of the program.”
