LAKE CITY, Minn. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf team fired a 629 to finish third out of 14 teams at the Golden Bear Classic Tuesday in Lake City, Minn.
The two-day tournament was hosted by Concordia-St. Paul at the par-72 The Jewel Golf Course. The field consisted of UNK and 12 schools from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
The Lopers had rounds of 316 and 313 to trail only Augustana (606) and Sioux Falls (625). UNK was well ahead of fourth-place Minot State (N.D.) (642).
UNK had four place in the top 16 led by junior Nia Station. She had five birdies and par 5 hole scoring (-2), as she carded a 12-over-par-156 (77-79) to tie for sixth place.
Augustana had the top two finishers in Alex Stone (even-par-144) and Hannah Hankinson (2-over-146).
Next for the Lopers, sophomore Faviola Gonzalez (80-78) and freshman Aspen Luebbe (80-78) shot a 14-over 158 while senior Brandi Lemek (78-81) was a stroke back in 16th place.
UNK has a rare home tournament Tuesday and Wednesday at Awarii Dunes in Axtell. Teams will tee off in the morning with rounds ending in early afternoon, weather permitting.
