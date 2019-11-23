KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney men's basketball team tallied 25 points off 16 turnovers to hold off South Dakota Mines, 63-62, Friday night at the Health & Sports Center.
UNK (3-3) finishes up 3-1 against a slate of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foes.
"I thought our guys came out and gave good effort. That was the best 35 minutes we've played all year. The last five we could've done a better job but if you go up and down the line we had a lot of guys contribute," UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. "Morgan (Soucie) again was big … we were able to go through him in the post in key situations."
The Lopers, led for 35 minutes and seemingly had things sewn up as they led 61-46 with 3:44 remaining. That lead came as a result of an 11-2 run and was highlighted by points from four players. However, Mines made six of its last eight shots while UNK missed four free throws and committed three turnovers. An offensive foul called on the Hardrockers, with 10 seconds left was key as UNK was on top 63-59. The final score as a result of a last second SDM triple.
The Lopers led 33-25 at the half thanks to 10 steals leading directly to a 20-0 advantage in points off turnovers. UNK had just one theft after the break.
Kansas senior forward Morgan Soucie led the Lopers with 17 points. Texas junior guard RJ Pair added 10 points.
UNK hosts the rival Wayne State Wildcats (3-5) Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
