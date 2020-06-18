KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball coach Kevin Lofton said Wednesday that Patrick Fraser to the of Sydney, Australia, has joined the Loper program.
A 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard with four years of eligibility remaining, Fraser is UNK’s fourth recruit to date. The previously announced members of the class are junior guard Myles Arnold from Lake Region (N.D.) State College, freshman forward Thomas Fritz from Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan., and junior forward Darrian Nebeker from Snow (Utah) Community College.
UNK graduated guard Chase Winchester and forwards AJ Jackson, Kyle Juhl and Morgan Soucie off last year’s 16-13 team.
Fraser prepped at the Sydney Church of England Grammar School. This past season he posted 18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 77 percent at the free-throw line and almost 40 percent from behind the arc.
Setting a new school record for made 3s in a career, Fraser leaves as the program’s fourth all-time leading scorer. He also was a New South Wales Under-18 and Under-20 representative.
Fraser joins junior Matt Brien (New Zealand) as UNK’s international players in 2020-21.