BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State Jackrabbits got 16 points apiece from junior forward Douglas Wilson and sophomore guard Alex Arians to defeat the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 66-53, Friday night in Brookings, S.D..
Minus senior forward AJ Jackson due to injury, the Lopers (4-4) hung with the Division I Jackrabbits for most of the night as senior forward Morgan Soucie went for 14 points and nine rebounds and junior guard Jake Walker stuck four threes.
The game was scoreless for nearly four minutes with UNK moving ahead 19-18 on a Walker three with 7:18 left in the half. SDSU (7-6) countered with a 14-7 run with 20 of its 32 first-half points coming in the paint.
A layup from Soucie five minutes into the second half made it a seven-point deficit but the Jacks soon got their lead into double digits and never looked back.
Wilson, logging a team-best 30 minutes, reached his point total thanks to 6-of-11 shooting while collecting nine rebounds. Arians made six buckets as well and hit two of SDSU’s five threes.
Six others were in the scoring column including reserve David Wingett of Winnebago, who had eight points and five rebounds.
Soucie was 7 of 12 from the floor with six of his rebounds coming on the defensive end. Besides Walker’s 13 points, seven other Lopers scored, including Alliance junior Austin Luger — who had six points, four rebounds and two assists.
South Dakota State tallied 15 points off 12 UNK turnovers and was plus 14 in points in the paint.
The Lopers return home to play Hastings College at 5 p.m. Monday at 5 p.m. That game was originally set to begin at 6 p.m.
