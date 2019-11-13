KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney trailed Chadron State by 12 points at halftime Wednesday night.
The Lopers’ offense was inefficient and featured little inside presence while their defense wasn’t having much success either.
That changed in the second half. The Lopers regrouped and prevailed 87-79 in overtime at the Health and Sports Center.
“Give our guys credit coming out of halftime, they didn’t hang their heads and feel sorry for themselves and let it get out of hand,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “They found a way to fight their way back into it. … To come in and find a way to make something good happen, I think it’s a huge step for us. But obviously the trick is not getting ourselves in that place in the first place.”
Lofton described the Lopers’ first-half play as “ugly basketball.” He wasn’t wrong. The Lopers shot 34.8 percent, were out-rebounded 23-8 and allowed the Eagles to make 51.9 percent of their shots.
In the second half, the Lopers (1-2) ditched their motion offense, which features ball screens and a high percentage of 3-point shots, and used an inside-out approach. The switch allowed the Lopers to have more success on the offensive end and even the score at 51-51 with about nine minutes left.
The Eagles (0-3) regained a seven-point advantage, but the Lopers didn’t go away. They pulled within one point of the Eagles with just under two minutes left. After forward Kyle Juhl collected an offensive rebound off an errant R.J. Pair 3-pointer, forward Austin Luger drained a 3 to tie the score at 74-74 with 11.4 seconds left.
Morgan Soucie scored the first basket in overtime, giving the Lopers the slight two-point edge. The basket ended up being the difference.
The Lopers also attempted four free throws in the overtime period due to three technical fouls on the Eagles, which increased their cushion.
“Guys made plays,” Lofton said. “That’s the biggest thing about any sport you play, especially our sport. You can draw up whatever you want, but guys have to make plays.”
The Lopers were without two of their top players. Senior forward AJ Jackson didn’t play due to a turf toe injury, and freshman guard Matt Brien remained inactive as his eligibility with the NCAA is in question and his case is still being reviewed.
Jake Walker and Pair, both newcomers, led the Lopers with 20 points and 19 points, respectively. The Lopers shot 47.5 percent from the field but made just 34.6 percent of their 3-point attempts and 64.5 percent of their free throws.
“It may seem simple, almost YMCA-like, but I tell our guys that to have success, we have to make our free throws, we have to make our layups, and we have to limit our turnovers,” Lofton said. “You only get so many possessions in a basketball game. You have to make the most of every one.”
Up next, the Lopers have a two-game road trip to Colorado. They face Colorado-Colorado Springs at 4 p.m. Saturday and Colorado Mines at 4 p.m. Sunday.
UNK 87, Chadron 79
CHADRON STATE (0-3)
Andrew 3-5 0-0 6, Rodriguez-Flores 7-11 4-4 21, Jefferson 9-14 0-0 20, Jackson 0-5 4-4 4, Bell 0-3 3-4 3, Sparks 5-9 0-0 12, Delimont 2-4 0-0 6, Sepeda 1-5 0-0 3, Gray 1-1 2-2 4.
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY (1-2)
Soucie 6-8 3-4 15, Juhl 1-8 1-4 3, Morris 1-3 1-2 3, Pair 6-13 4-4 19, Walker 6-13 5-7 20, Cook 1-3 0-0 2, Winchester 1-2 3-4 5, Johnson 2-5 2-2 6, Luger 5-6 1-4 14.
Halftime — Chadron State 36, UNK 24.
3-Point Goals — CSU 10-26 (Andrew 0-1, Rodriguez-Flores 3-5, Jefferson 2-4, Jackson 0-2, Bell 0-2, Sparks 2-4, Delimont 2-4, Sepeda 1-4), UNK 9-26 (Juhl 0-5, Morris 0-1, Pair 3-7, Walker 3-7, Cook 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Luger 3-4). Fouled Out — Andrew. Rebounds — CSU 33 (Jefferson 8), UNK 34 (Soucie 7, Juhl 7, Pair 7). Assists — CSU 20 (Jackson 8), UNK 20 (Juhl 6). Total Fouls — CSU 23, UNK 16. Technical Fouls — Jackson, Sepeda, Rodriguez-Flores. A — 1,002.
