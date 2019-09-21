LINCOLN – The University of Nebraska at Kearney men's cross country team tallied 257 points to place 10th out of 18 teams at the annual Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational Saturday in Lincoln.
The Lopers, ranked sixth in the Central Region, had seven runners place in the top 73. The field consisted of 237 runners and was made up of schools from all three NCAA divisions, the NAIA and the NJCAA. The UNK women were scheduled to run in the event, but due to injuries, the team took the weekend off and will now compete Saturday at Doane.
Senior Corbin Hansen paced UNK by running the 8k course in 25 minutes, 36 1/2 seconds to finish 27th overall and score 25 team points.
UNK's next four scorers were all between 49 and 62 team points. The group consisted of sophomore Tyler Williams (53rd overall/26:14.6), sophomore Luke Stuckey (71st/26:29.1), sophomore Justin Vrooman (72nd/26:30.0) and freshman Ben Arens (73rd/26:30.3).
The Loper men are off until Oct. 12 when they head to Chicagoland for the Lewis Crossover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.