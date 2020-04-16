KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball coach Kevin Lofton announced Wednesday that Myles Arnold and Thomas “TJ” Fritz will play for the Lopers in the upcoming season.
The guards are the second and third recruits to date, following forward Darrian Nebeker (West Jordan, Utah/Snow College) who came aboard last month.
After taking a redshirt year at Odessa (Texas) College in 2018-19, Arnold starred at Lake Region State College in Devil’s Lake, N.D., this past season. The Fontana, Calif., native, was second on the Royals in assists per game (3.6) while ranking third in scoring (13.1) and steals (1.3) and fourth in rebounds (5.1).
Arnold was especially hot down the stretch by reaching double digits in the last eight games. He had six 20-point efforts during the winter including a season-best 26 in a loss to Miles (Mont.) Community College. He made 71 percent of his free throws and sunk 36 threes over 27 games.
At Summit High in California he averaged 16 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game as a junior. Shooting 48 percent from the field Arnold’s play helped the SkyHawks post a 20-9 record. He played his senior season at The John Cooper School in Tomball, Texas, earning first-team all-league and second-team all-area and all-region honors after tallying 20 points and seven assists a night.
A 6-foot-3 left-hander from Wamego, Kan., Fritz was among the leading scorers in Kansas during the 2018-19 season. He spent last winter at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, one of the top prep powers in the country. The post graduate Buffaloes play a national schedule, facing other prep schools and junior colleges.
Offered a preferred walk-on spot by Kansas State in January, Fritz was 43 of 68 (63 percent) during a six-game stretch from the 3-point line this season. He erupted for 44 points in one contest, going 12 of 21 from beyond the arc. Fritz also set a SCA Post Grad record by sinking 10 of 11 3s in another game.
As a senior for the Wamego High Red Raiders, Fritz led Class 4A in scoring (22.4) while supplying 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists a night. He sunk 67 3s over 20 games and won a slew of honors, including being named The Manhattan Mercury All-Flint Hills Player of the Year and tabbed Class 4A all-state by multiple outlets.
Prior to Wamego, Fritz played for his father, Steve, at Riley County High School in Riley, Kan. His mother, Suzie, is the head volleyball coach at Kansas State and like Steve was a college student-athlete.
UNK went 16-13 (10-9 MIAA) this past season, qualifying for the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City, having two four-game win streaks and recording victories over NCAA Tourney qualifiers Rogers State and Colorado School of Mines.