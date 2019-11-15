KEARNEY — Kolin Kenton never experienced a winning season throughout his youth and high school football career in Lexington.
After University of Nebraska at Kearney won just one game in his first two years, Kenton wasn’t sure if he’d ever be a part of an above-.500 team.
But the Lopers hired Josh Lynn to take over the deflated program prior to the 2017 season and, over the last three years, the Lopers have trended upward with last Saturday’s victory over Missouri Western giving the program its first winning season since 2011.
Kenton is one of 15 players who have been a part of the program for at least four years. At noon today (Saturday), Kenton and 23 other seniors will be honored before the Lopers face Washburn at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
“I think the group of guys that I came in with and then the guys that have tagged along in this class, they have just bought in and realized, ‘Hey, this is going to be us doing this and no one else.’ We just bought in and went to the grind,” said Kenton, the starting right guard.
Originally recruited by Darrell Morris, Kenton attended a UNK game during his senior year at Lexington High.
After UNK fired Morris and his staff following the season, Kenton had an official visit the following spring with Morris’ replacement, Josh Lamberson. Kenton joined the Lopers in the fall.
Lamberson left after posting a 1-21 record in two seasons. The Lopers opted to go the experienced route, hiring Lynn, who served as the head coach at Division II Eastern New Mexico University for five years.
When the players first met Lynn, his personality grabbed their attention and created an instant respect.
“The first time we met him was in an interview, and he was kind of stuttering up there and couldn’t find the right words and stuff,” Kenton said. “We all kind of stepped back and were like, ‘This guy is real. He hasn’t gotten where he’s gotten because of what he’s saying but because of what he’s doing.’ We were all relieved by that. He’s just shown us what he can do.”
In Lynn’s first season, the Lopers experienced a two-win improvement, finishing 3-8. Last season, UNK competed in most games but lost four of the last five to post a 5-6 record.
This season, the Lopers’ top goal was to post the program’s first winning season since 2011, which was the last year they were members of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
The Lopers started the season 4-2 before reaching the toughest part of their schedule. They stunned then-No. 7 Northwest Missouri 24-17 to pick up their first signature victory under Lynn. They stumbled on the road against Fort Hays State and allowed then-No. 11 Central Missouri to overcome a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.
The Lopers overcame the heartbreaking loss to UCM by overwhelming Missouri Western 49-21 last Saturday for their sixth victory.
The Lopers boast one of the top defenses in the MIAA, while their pistol-option offensive scheme has created troubles for opposing defenses all season. It’s allowed them to rank third in Division II with 336.7 rushing yards per game.
The emergence of redshirt freshman dual-threat quarterback TJ Davis has helped the offense.
Kenton believes the culture established by Lynn, the unique offensive scheme and the players’ experience have resulted in this season being a breakthrough campaign.
“We thought it’s now or never for us, and that’s just when we realized there was no turning back and just got after it,” Kenton said.
A victory against Washburn would give the Lopers a 7-4 record and a fifth-place finish in the MIAA. It also could set them up for a potential bowl bid.
“This will be my first winning season in anything,” Kenton said. “That’s huge for me. A lot of other guys have had success. We still aren’t done yet.”
daniel.zielinski@kearneyhub.com
@DanZielinski3
