KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney’s softball program enters a new era this spring.
After the Lopers missed the MIAA Tournament for the seventh straight year last season, athletic director Marc Bauer made a coaching change. The Lopers hired Katie Ackermann as the ninth head coach in the program’s history on Sept. 4, replacing long-time coach Holly Carnes.
Ackermann inherits a talented roster and has already started to reshape the culture over the last five months. She has high hopes for this season and feels qualifying for the conference tournament is a realistic goal.
“The transition has gone really well,” Ackermann said. “There’s a tenfold difference from the fall to the spring with the culture change we’ve had and the buy-in process. We are getting a majority of the people to start buying in. Everyone for the most part is feeling pretty good coming into the season.”
The Lopers open the season this weekend at the Lubbock Sports Collegiate Inviational in Lubbock, Texas. UNK’s first game is at noon Friday against Eastern New Mexico.
Prior to UNK, Ackermann served as an assistant coach for the three seasons at McCook Community College. She replaces Carnes, who posted a 368-489 record in her 19-year tenure.
Ackermann graduated from Kearney High and played collegiately at Chadron State College where she set the program’s all-time records in career home runs (37) and home runs in a season (17).
As a coach, Ackermann brings energy, a strong knowledge of the game and experience recruiting Nebraska and the region. With those three skills, she hopes she can rejuvenate the program and lead it to heights it hasn’t experienced in some time.
Last year, the Lopers finished two games out of the eighth and final spot for the conference tournament, posting a 10th-place finish with a 20-24 overall record and 12-14 mark in conference play.
They haven’t qualified for the conference tournament since their last season in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in 2012.
In this year’s preseason conference coaches poll, the Lopers were predicted to finish 11th. The low ranking caught the Lopers off guard, as they believe they have the necessary ingredients to qualify for the conference tournament.
“We want to win often and win early,” Ackermann said. “We have to take care of business right away. We were a couple games shy of making the tournament last year. I know we can be in the top eight.”
The Lopers return a majority of last year’s team that includes all-region outfielder Carlee Liesch and three other All-MIAA selections. Their 25-player roster features nine newcomers.
Liesch, who was one of the top freshman in Division II last year, posted a .458 batting average with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 18 RBIs in 155 at bats. She also stole a team-high 10 bases in 43 games.
Last year, Liesch started in right field and batted leadoff. She will bat in the middle of the lineup this spring, as Ackermann hopes Liesch can serve as a run producer.
“The biggest thing for her is to not get stat driven,” Ackermann said. “I believe truly that the sophomore slump is real, and I think one of the biggest things is that you feel like you have to have as much success or more than you did the previous year. For her, she just has to come out and do her thing and not worry about numbers.”
Ackermann believes in competition and didn’t pencil in any players at certain positions when she joined the program. Although a majority of the lineup will feature underclassmen early on, Ackermann plans to use the team’s depth to its advantage this season.
Third base and catcher are two positions that don’t have an incumbent starter.
Sophomore Avery Wood and freshman Katie Gosker are competing for time at catcher. Wood played sparingly as a freshman, receiving eight at bats. Third base also features youth with sophomore Lindsey Leistad and redshirt freshman Bri Healy competing for the starting job. Leistad had four at bats last year.
Regardless of who is in the starting lineup, Ackermann feels the Lopers’ offense will show improvement from last year when it ranked ninth in the MIAA in runs scored. She hired Kyle Honeycutt as an assistant coach this offseason and said “he has really been one of the best decisions I’ve made since I have been here.”
Honeycutt played baseball at UNK from 2011-16 and will serve as the Lopers’ hitting coach and oversee he outfielders.
“He’s changed how we warm up and how we do things,” Ackermann said. “He keeps things really simple, but he has all the qualities to talk to the girls and simplify things. He knows how to talk hitting. He lives and breathes hitting. Our swings from the fall to now have improved. We are going to produce a lot of runs this spring. I’m really excited.”
Over the last 20 years, the Lopers have struggled to develop pitching.
The Lopers have seven pitchers on this year’s roster. Senior right-hander Erin Hallman is the Lopers’ top returning pitcher and will start the season opener. She notched a 3.92 ERA in 98 1/3 innings last year.
Junior right-handed pitchers Sarah Handrahan and Megan Blake also pitched last season and likely will receive time in the circle this spring.
One newcomer to watch is junior lefty Shae Muggridge of Australia. She played for Ackermann at McCook Community College last season and recorded a 4.36 ERA with 134 strikeouts and 15 complete games in 147 2/3 innings.
Ackermann, who works with the pitchers, suspects the Lopers’ defense hindered the pitchers’ success last year. The Lopers committed 73 errors in 44 games, which resulted in 63 unearned runs.
“For our pitchers to not feel like their defense has their back is a big mental struggle for them,” Ackermann said. “I think this year, knowing the capabilities of our defense and now that we have depth in that area, I think our pitchers are going to see a drastic change.”
