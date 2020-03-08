KEARNEY — Sophomore Kelsey Goodban tossed a seven-hit complete game and four players knocked in a run to help University of Nebraska at Kearney defeat Central Missouri, 6-1, in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Patriot Park.
The Jennies (10-5, 3-1) lost a 5-0 lead in the nightcap but scored two in the fourth to win 7-5.
Saturday was a windier day at the ballpark than Friday as gusts close to 40 mph battered players and fans all afternoon and pitchers reaped the benefits. .A pitcher’s duel developed in Game 1 as Goodban (3-0) and Central Missouri starter Paige Petefish (5-2) had shutouts going through three innings.
UNK (13-11, 3-1) busted things open with three runs in the fourth and three in the fifth. The fourth featured three singles and a key two-out error by the Jennies. Junior first baseman Hailey Schaneman’s high pop up drifted to left center for a run scoring single.
The Loper fifth featured an RBI double off the bat of sophomore shortstop Abbie Vodicka and an RBI triple from senior center fielder Alexis Ray. In the circle Goodban fanned five, walked one and blanked UCM in six innings. The Jennies had two doubles and five singles but stranded eight on the base paths.
Central Missouri came out swinging in Game 2, scoring two in the fist and three more in the third. UNK countered with a five spot in its half of the third but then was shut out over the final four innings by reliever Gentry Wishard (2-2).
UNK reliever Sarah Handrahan threw three scoreless innings. At the plate Vodicka went 2 for 5 with an RBI and freshman catcher Katie Gosker drove in two runs.
UNK heads to Northeastern State (12-8, 2-2) and Rogers State (19-8, 2-2) next weekend.