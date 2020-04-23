KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball added a big-time transfer on Thursday.
Nebraska Cornhusker redshirt freshman Fallon Stutheit announced her decision to transfer to the Lopers via Twitter.
Stutheit is a 6-foot-2 middle blocker and will have four years of eligibility remaining for the Lopers.
“Extremely grateful (for) my experience at Nebraska but super excited to continue my academic and volleyball career at UNK,” Stutheit wrote on Twitter.
Stutheit joined the Cornhuskers after leading Johnson-Brock to three Class D1 state championships. She set a Class D1 state record with 539 kills in a season her sophomore year.
Last year, the Lopers went 38-1 with their lone loss coming in the national championship match to undefeated Cal State San Bernardino.
Next season, the Lopers return a bulk of their roster, including All-American setter Maddie Squiers, All-American middle blocker Anna Squiers, All-MIAA right-side hitter MK Wolfe, All-MIAA libero Lindsay Nottlemann and All-MIAA middle blocker Michaela Bartels.
The Lopers also added transfer Hayley Daniel, an outside hitter who has one season of eligibility remaining. Daniel spent last season at Oklahoma Baptist University after playing junior college volleyball the previous two years.