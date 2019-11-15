KEARNEY — With a two-set lead, second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney had troubles closing out the match against Missouri Southern on Friday night.
The Lopers displayed little energy early and were in a back-and-forth tussle with the Lions in the third set.
But junior setter Maddie Squiers started feeding freshman middle blocker Michaela Bartels, who tallied five kills in a nine-point span to stretch a one-point Loper lead to six.
The scoring run played a pivotal role in the Lopers’ 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 sweep over the Lions at the Health and Sports Center.
“It was huge to see her do that,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said. “We were struggling on both pins really to get anything past their block. Anytime we could get the ball to the middle, it felt like good things happened. Michaela had a nice run there.”
After the Lopers (29-0, 19-0 MIAA) had little trouble with the Lions (13-16, 6-13) in the first two sets, the final set was different. The Lions didn’t give in and held their only lead in the match early in the third.
Kierson Maydew’s kill midway through the set allowed the Lions to even the score 9-9. A service error on the next point, however, squashing any momentum they had, and Bartels was about to spark an 8-2 run.
The third set featured eight ties and two lead changes. The Lopers hit .224 compared to the Lions’ .038.
“It was a deal where they just didn’t go away,” Squiers said. “We made a few errors in the early part of the set. They looked like they just enjoyed being here in the Health and Sports Center. They weren’t ready to be done playing. It took us eight or 10 points to realize that we have to play this all the way through.”
The Lopers’ offense featured balance to record 44 kills and a .238 hitting percentage. Anna Squiers paced the Lopers with 10 kills and a .417 hitting percentage. Bartels and Julianne Jackson each tallied nine kills and MK Wolfe added seven.
The Lopers served aggressively, which allowed them to end each of the first two sets with an ace but also resulted in seven service errors.
Squiers isn’t worried about the serving mistakes and hopes his team continues to have an aggressive mindset when serving.
“I thought we errored a little bit in weird times tonight,” he said. “I try to let them be aggressive, so you are going to miss some. ... One thing I think we need to do in the postseason is serve tough because you are going to play against good offense all the way through. We have live with some misses. Just how many. I guess is any body’s guess.”
The Lopers wrap up the regular season against Pittsburg State at 5 p.m. today (Saturday) at the Health and Sports Center. UNK will be the top seed in the MIAA Tournament, which begins at 5 p.m. Thursday when they face Missouri Southern at the Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City, Mo.
n UNK 3, MSSU 0
Scores by Set
MSSU (13-16, 6-13) 15 17 17 — 0
UNK (29-0 19-0) 25 25 25 — 3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
KILLS — MSSU: Morgan Nash 1, Alicia Pickett 1, Shaylon Sharp 8, CC Pollard 2, Janelle Brehm 11, Kierson Maydew 7. UNK: Kamryn Schuler 6, Maddie Squiers 3, Anna Squiers 10, Julianne Jackson 9, MK Wolfe 7, Michaela Bartels 9.
ASSISTS — MSSU: Morgan Nash 26, Shaylon Sharp 1, Emalee Lowe 2. UNK: Maddie Squiers 39, Julianne Jackson 1, MK Wolfe 1, Lindsay Nottlemann 2.
ACES — MSSU: Shaylon Sharp 1, CC Pollard 1. UNK: Kamryn Schuler 1, Anna Squiers 1.
DIGS — MSSU: Morgan Nash 16, Alicia Pickett 2, Shaylon Sharp 8, CC Pollard 2, Janelle Brehm 16, Emalee Lowe 25, Cassie Walton 7. UNK: Kamryn Schuler 3, Maddie Squiers 7, Anna Squiers 6, Julianne Jackson 22, MK Wolfe 12, Michaela Bartels 1, Lindsay Nottlemann 17, Mo Schafer 9.
BLOCKS — MSSU: Morgan Nash 2, Alicia Pickett 2, Shaylon Sharp 2, CC Pollard 1, Kierson Maydew 1. UNK: Kamryn Schuler 1, Anna Squiers 1, Julianne Jackson 1, MK Wolfe 1, Michaela Bartels 1.
