ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Three players scored in double figures and junior Kelsey Sanger hit a late free throw to help University of Nebraska at Kearney hold off Missouri Western, 60-57, Saturday afternoon at St. Joseph.
The Lopers (19-2, 8-2 MIAA) are tied with Central Oklahoma for second place in the MIAA standings, while the Griffons (14-4, 6-3) suffer their first home loss of the season.
“Missouri Western is a quality basketball team with a really good coach (former Texas Tech head coach Candice Whitaker). They were a team on Thursday that beat Hays by 17,” Loper assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the post-game radio show. “I thought we were locked in today. We knew what was at stake … this was an opportunity to get a quality road win. We just kept battling.”
The grind-it-out affair featured 10 lead changes, eight ties and no lead bigger than eight points. The Lopers seemed to be in good shape, leading 54-48 with 3 minutes, 26 seconds lef. However, the athletic and long Griffons forced three turnovers in a less than a minute to cut the deficit to two points. They missed a short-range shot with 2:32 left that would have tied the game at 54.
UNK point guard Haley Simental quieted MWSU Fieldhouse with a 3-pointer, making it 57-52 at the 2:20 mark. The Griffons didn’t go away, getting a three-point play from senior guard Anastacia Johnson with 47 seconds left to trim the deficit to 59-57.
UNK missed a baseline layup with the shot clock winding down but Johnson couldn’t hit a pull up jumper from the free-throw line with five seconds to go.
The Grifffons fouled Sanger, who made the second of two free throws, and Missouri Western’s Kylee Williams tried a 3-pointer at the buzzer that was blocked by UNK’s Elisa Backes.
UNK shot 14 percentage points better than the Griffons with Simental scoring a team-high 17 points. Brooke Carlson had 16 points and seven rebounds, and freshman reserve post Madison Dreckman contributed 11 points.
Simental and Carlson combined to go 13 of 22 from the field with seven Lopers grabbing at least three rebounds.
“To hold a team like that to 57 points at home is an outstanding job. It’s a great resume win for us,” Eighmey said.
Minus leading scorer Chris Wilson for a second straight game due to injury, the Griffons saw Johnson go for 20 points, six rebounds and three steals. They also got a double-double from junior newcomer post Corbyn Cunningham, who had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
UNK heads to rival Fort Hays State at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Loper men fall 81-75 despite 34-point effort from Morgan Soucie
Four players scored in double figures Saturday to help Missouri Western State hold off UNK, 81-75.
The Griffons (9-11, 5-4 MIAA), who are 7-0 at home, seemingly had the game out of the Lopers’ reach, 68-56, with about five minutes left. UNK had tied the score at 44 on layup by senior Morgan Soucie before the Griffons zoomed ahead, getting 11 points from freshman reserve wing Jaron Thames during the scoring run.
However, UNK (12-7, 6-4) trailed by two and had the ball with 19 seconds left.
A 19-9 run was capped when Soucie made two free throws. He tallied 25 of his game-high 34 in the second half.
Leading 77-75, Griffonguard Tyus Millhollin missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw with 19 seconds left. However, he made up for his miss by recording a steal and made two free throws to extend the lead.
“That’s a gritty young group,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “They fought hard all game and kind of controlled it. We got up eight early but AJ (Jackson) and Morgan got into foul trouble. When I brought both of them to the bench (Missouri Western) made a little bit of a run and we never got control of it after that.”
Soucie, despite being popped in the left eye and undercut on a shot attempt, went 13 of 17 from the floor to record his second 30-point game this season. He also had 10 rebounds for his second career double-double.
The Griffons countered with Thames, who tallied 18 of his team-high 22 in the second half.
Besides Soucie, senior forward Kyle Juhl had team highs in rebounds (10) and assists (five) while senior forward AJ Jackson (12) and junior guard Jake Walker (10) scored in double figures.
“Defensively we didn’t get stops. Early in the second half maybe we should’ve tried our zone defense but you spend so much time on your man-to-man you feel like, in that situation, you want to go with what you’ve worked on the most,” Lofton said. “We have to keep our heads up. We easily could’ve packed it in down 11 with five to go. They miss a free throw and you’re like wow, we have a legitimate chance.”
Up next, the Lopers play at Fort Hays State (7-11, 1-9) at 4 p.m. Saturday.