PITTSBURG, Kan. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field teams finished sixth (women) and seventh (men) at the MIAA Indoor Championships Sunday in Pittsburg, Kan.
The three-day meet began Friday with UNK setting new school records in the men's and women's distance medley relays on Saturday. Junior co-captain Tiara Schmidt bested her weight throw mark on Day 2 as well.
The UNK women tallied 41 points to come in ahead of Fort Hays State, Emporia State, Central Oklahoma, Washburn, Missouri Western State and Rogers State. Pittsburg State (137) edged rival Missouri Southern State (130) for the team trophy. On the men's side, the Lopers scored 42 points to come in front of Fort Hays, Washburn, Missouri Western and Rogers State. Missouri Southern (142) won with Pittsburg State the runner-up (116).
Junior Destiny Reinke paced the Lopers on Sunday as she was third in the mile (5 minutes, 6.21 seconds) and fourth at 3,000 meters (10:20.24), good for 11 team points. UNK scored some more in these events as junior Maddie Bach ran a 5:07.78 in the mile (fifth) with sophomore Zoe Ritz turning in a 10:33.73 in the 3,000 (eighth). In the field events, Schmidt was fifth in the shot put (45 feet, 7 3/4 inches) with sophomore Cassidy Connell eighth (42-11 1/2).
On the men's side, junior Nate Pierce was fifth in the mile (4:10.75) with sophomore Seth Simonson eighth (4:13.97). Freshman Micah Swedberg was seventh at 600 yards (1:12.47) and ran anchor for the seventh place 4x4 relay team (3:20.17). Senior Corbin Hansen ran an 8:29.89 to place seventh in the 3,000 with senior co-captain Tanner Barth fifth in the shot (55-9.75).
On Saturday, Schmidt once again broke her own school record in the weight throw, this time chucking it 62-1 3/4 to come in second and score eight team points. PSU senior Brianna Cooks won with a toss of 62-6 3/4. Schmidt's previous records were 60-3 and 60-9 1/4.
The qualifiers for the NCAA Indoor Championships will be announced earlier next week. The meet is set for March 13-14 in Alabama.