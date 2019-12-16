KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney’s women’s basketball team set three school records in a 127-39 win over Manhattan Christian (Kan.) College on Saturday afternoon at the Health and Sports Center.
UNK (10-1), shooting 61 percent from the field, set school standards for points scored and 3s made and attempted (24 of 48) while tying the record for margin of victory (88) and assists (38).
Holding the overmatched Thunder (0-6) to 29 percent field-goal shooting and winning the rebound battle 53-17, the Lopers got scoring from 13 players with six in double figures.
Graduate transfer point guard Haley Simental led the way with 25 points on 10 of 11 (5 of 6 3s) shooting. That tied the school record for field-goal percentage in a game, as Cindy Hajek also was 10 of 11 in a 1995 game against Fort Hays State.
Freshman forward Madison Dreckeman had 17 points and seven rebounds, sophomore forward Elisa Backes went for 13 points and six assists and sophomore guard Klaire Kirsch pulled down 10 rebounds, had five assists, five points and three steals.
UNK heads to Puerto Rico on Wednesday and will have a game on Thursday against University of the Sacred Heart and Friday against Puerto Rico-Mayaguez.
