San Juan, Puerto Rico – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball got a double-double from sophomore reserve forward Elisa Backes and started the second half with a large run to pull away from Sacred Heart of Puerto Rico, 62-36, Friday night in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The contest is part of the Puerto Rico Clasico event which is comprised of NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA members playing games in arenas throughout the city.
The Lopers (11-1) didn’t know much about Sacred Heart, besides one game they watched via Facebook. Sacred Heart proved to be a pesky foe. UNK led for nearly 40 minutes and by as many as 27 points but was up only 30-20 at halftime and 34-29 midway through the third quarter.
Coming in as Division II’s top 3-point shooting team (11.4 per game), the Lopers sunk their first three nine seconds into the action but finished 3 of 29 from behind the arc. That cold shooting played a role mainly in the second quarter when UNK tallied just 10 points on 2-of-17 shooting that included 0 for 11 from 3-point range..
“We didn’t play particularly well. It’s obviously an adjustment to play in an environment like this … the physicality of the game is a lot different. It took a little bit for us to adjust to that style,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “Once we got into the third quarter I thought we settled in well.”
With an emphasis on getting the ball more inside in the second half, UNK made seven of its first 11 shots to open a 45-31 cushion. This stretch include a three-point play by guard Haley Simental and six points from sophomore guard Maegan Holt.
“Once we were able to get the ball inside and establish a bit of a post presence we were able to stretch it. Defensively we were able to create some turnovers in the second half which allowed us to play more in transition and get into a flow offensively,” Eighmey said.
On the other end of the court, UNK began to frustrate Sacred Heart, holding the home team to 16 second-half points on 6-of-19 shooting. Sacred Heart also struggled against the Lopers’ full-court pressure with 17 of its 30 turnovers coming in the second half.
Backes played 21 minutes off the bench and amassed 11 rebounds, 10 points, four assists, two steals and one block.
Simental had a team-best 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting while Holt had all 11 of her points in the second half. Sophomore forward Brooke Carlson got it going over the final 20 minutes, scoring seven of her 12 points while also grabbing seven boards.
“Sacred Heart is comparable to some of the non-MIAA DII teams we’ve played this year. They had some guards that could really get downhill, they were finishing a lot of stuff at the rim and had a couple of kids that shot it fairly well. But the biggest thing was we were having a hard time keeping them in front without fouling,” Eighmey said.
UNK faces Puerto Rico-Mayaguez, a Division II independent school, at 4:30 p.m. today.
