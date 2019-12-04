KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney had just one basket and allowed nationally-ranked Fort Hays State to secure a double-digit lead over a five-minute stretch between the third and fourth quarters on Tuesday night.
The substandard stretch resulted in Lopers coach Carrie Eighmey calling a timeout with less than eight minutes left. The stoppage in play allowed the Lopers to regain their composure and sparked a shift in momentum.
The Lopers outscored the Tigers by 20 points the remainder of the game to escape with a 73-65 victory over the Tigers, who rank third in the D2SIDA media poll and fifth in the USA Today/WBCA coaches poll, at the Health and Sports Center.
The victory over the Tigers marks the Lopers’ first over a top-5 opponent since they stunned then-No. 5 Missouri Western 82-76 on Jan. 23, 2016 in St. Joseph, Mo.
“When we were down 12 there, it was one of those moments that it’s an important time, especially when you’re playing a team like Hays that’s so offensively skilled,” Eighmey said. “It was one of those moments that we had to make a move.
“I thought our kids did a really good job of keeping their composure and just playing one possession at a time, rather than trying to get it all back in one possession.”
The last time the Lopers and Tigers met, the Lopers allowed the then-No. 6 Tigers to overcome a 20-point deficit and prevail 74-64 in overtime on Feb. 2 at the Health and Sports Center. The Tigers closed the game on a 49-19 run, capitalizing on 25 turnovers by a youthful Loper squad.
The Lopers viewed Tuesday’s game as a bit of revenge after they let last year’s game slip away, Eighmey said.
“Fort Hays is a really good team,” sophomore forward Maegan Holt said. “That’s a really good win for us. We know we have a long way to go, but it’s certainly a good feeling for us.”
The Lopers (7-0, 1-0 MIAA) held a five-point lead at halftime, but after the break, the Tigers (6-1, 0-1) came to life. The Tigers scored six straight points to begin the second half, as the Lopers’ offense missed three shots and committed two turnovers.
The next three minutes were back and forth until the Tigers used an 18-5 run over a nearly 6½-minute stretch to grab a 57-45 lead with 7 minutes, 47 seconds left.
After Kacey Kennett’s transition layup gave the Tigers a 12-point cushion, Eighmey called a timeout.
The 30-second interruption allowed the Lopers to regroup and ended up ruining the Tigers’ rally. Holt drained a deep 3-pointer from the right wing 14 seconds after the timeout to ignite an 11-0 run.
Holt had an additional 3 and graduate transfer Haley Simental also made a shot from beyond the arc while freshman forward Madison Dreckman sank a jumper from the elbow during the scoring outburst.
Holt banked in a jump shot from the free-throw line to even the score at 60-60 with 3:12 left. Sophomore forward Elisa Backes’ 3-pointer from the top of the key about one minute later pushed the Lopers ahead for good.
“We never give up, and we know that we can play together and have certain roles,” Holt said. “I just think that’s something that’s really special about us. We know that being down that we can still come back and play like we are and do what we do.”
Holt battled foul trouble in the first half, playing just nine minutes and missing her lone shot attempt. Her emergence in the second half was critical for the Lopers. She was one of three Loper players to score in double figures, finishing with 12 points on 50-percent shooting.
Simental had a team-high 15 points. Sophomore guard Klaire Kirsch added a double-double, recording 12 points and 16 rebounds.
“I knew just being down 12 that I had to do what I could and not let the 12-point deficit get to me,” Holt said.
Up next, the Lopers face Emporia State at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Emporia, Kan. They return home against York College at 6 p.m. Monday.
@DanZielinski3
UNK 73, Fort Hays State 65
NO. 3/5 FORT HAYS STATE (6-1, 0-1)
Page 3-11 4-4 11, Barbieri 7-13 1-3 15, Rolfs 1-3 0-0 2, Hobbs 8-13 3-3 20, Kennett 1-11 5-8 8, Randall 3-7 3-4 9, Mittie 0-3 0-0 0, Reither 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 16-22 65.
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY (7-0, 1-0)
Carlson 3-8 1-3 7, Simental 4-9 6-7 15, Holt 4-8 2-4 12, Kirsch 3-10 3-6 12, Sanger 2-5 2-2 7, Jansa 1-5 0-0 3, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Law 1-3 0-0 3, Backes 3-8 0-0 8, Dreckman 3-3 0-0 6.
Fort Hays 18 9 24 14 — 65
UNK 17 15 11 30 — 73
3-Point Goals — FHSU 3-16 (Page 1-4, Hobbs 1-2, Kennett 1-6, Randall 0-1, Mittie 0-2, Reither 0-1), UNK 11-24 (Simental 1-3, Holt 2-4, Kirsch 3-6, Sanger 1-1, Jansa 1-4, Law 1-2, Backes 2-4). Fouled Out — Page, Barbieri. Rebounds — FHSU 37 (Barbieri 9), UNK 44 (Kirsch 16). Assists — FHSU 11 (Hobbs 4), UNK 17 (Simental 3, Sanger 3, Jansa 3). Total Fouls — FHSU 19, UNK 16. Technicals — None. A — 500.
