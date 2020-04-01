KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf coach Shawn Rodehorst announced Tuesday the additions of Allison Comer and Avery Mitchell as part of the 2020 recruiting class.
The pair signed in the fall and are UNK’s first recruits to date. Comer comes from Overland Park, Kan., and prep power St. James Academy while Mitchell hails from Bayard and Gering High School.
In the fall, Comer won the Class 5A state title with a two-day score of 156. The effort helped her team finish as state runner-up. Comer was six strokes ahead of the second-place finisher.
“Allison is someone that we have been recruiting for a long a time as she took her official visit over a year ago. Right away we identified her as someone who could help us not only on the course, but off of it as well,” Rodehorst said.
A quarterfinalist in the 2019 Nebraska Girls Match Play Tournament at Awarii Dunes, Mitchell is a two-time Class B state medalist for the Bulldogs. Her efforts helped Gering place second each of the past two years.
“Avery is someone that we know will come to practice every day with a smile on her face and give everything she has. She has been a key part of some very successful high school teams and has tremendous potential,” Rodehorst said.