HAYS, Kan. — The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team had four runners up at the annual Bob Smith/Fort Hays State Open Saturday in Kansas.
The Lopers also had six individuals compete in the prestigious Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas. UNK was the only non-Division I school in the 32-team field and picked up four victories.
Coming in second at the non-team scoring Bob Smith event were senior Jarrord Hinrichs (285 pounds), junior Jonathan Killingsworth (141), sophomore Terrell Garraway (174) and sophomore Andrew Demos (197).
Ranked second nationally, Hinrichs recorded a 14-3 major and fall in 4 minutes, 15 seconds before losing in the finals by an 8-5 score to Wyatt Hendrickson of Air Force Prep. One class lower, Demos had three consecutive falls, in a total of 12:18, before falling to FHSU’s Tereus Henry in the first-place match.
Garraway needed four wins to reach the 174 pounds finals. He had back-to-back falls to start his day and then upset FHSU’s Efe Osaghae, 3-1 in sudden victory, in the semifinals. Osaghae is ranked ninth nationally at 165 pounds. Noah Blake of USAFA Prep bested Garraway in the finals by a 6-3 decision. Killingsworth outscored the competition by a 46-13 margin before he lost to Oklahoma State’s Brevin Balmeceda, 6-1, in the 141 pound title match.
Among other Lopers, freshman Nick James won three times at 184 pounds competing unattached.
In Las Vegas, junior Matt Malcom was seeded ninth at 165 pounds and beat wrestlers from Hofstra and Oklahoma with the 11th-seeded Josh Portillo picking up a victory at 125 pounds, as did junior Wesley Dawkins two classes higher.
The Lopers have a road dual at Chadron State on Thursday night.
