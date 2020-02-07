KEARNEY — The third-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team got back-to-back pins followed by a major decision to hold off the Newman Jets, 24-21, Thursday night at Kearney High School.
UNK (12-6, 2-1 MIAA) held out nationally ranked Wesley Dawkins at 133 pounds and Jonathan Killingsworth at 141 pounds and forfeited those weights, giving Newman 12 points. The Jets (3-3, 0-2) also picked up 1- point wins at 197 and 285 pounds.
Down 15-8 halfway through, the Lopers got within one after second-ranked Matt Malcom pinned Kendall Frame in 2 minutes, 16 seconds.
At 174 pounds sophomore Terrell Garraway picked up six more points with a pin in 1:53, while fourth-ranked Anthony Mancini won by a 10-2 score at the next weight.
Top-ranked Josh Portillo started the night with a 19-0 tech fall.
The Lopers head to Fort Hays State next week to close out the regular season.