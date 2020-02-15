WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Seniors Morgan Fleming and Megan Skaggs combined for 45 points and No. 16/24 Central Missouri sunk 27 of 28 free throws to beat No. 22/25 University of Nebraska at Kearney, 75-65, Saturday afternoon in Warrensburg, Mo.
This battle was for first place in the MIAA standings was the only meeting between the Jennies (20-4, 14-1 MIAA) and Lopers (23-3, 12-3) this season. UNK sees an 11-game win streak come to an end and falls to 1-8 all-time against UCM.
"It was a one-point game early in the fourth. I didn’t think it was our effort or the ability to play hard. It comes down to make plays at the right time and they made some timely ones," UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said. "They have two outstanding seniors and they carried them in the fourth."
On "Senior Day," it was fitting Fleming and Skaggs carried the Jennies to victory. Each played 36 minutes with Fleming tallying a game-high 24 points and grabbing eight boards while Skaggs ended with 21 points, six rebounds and three steals. The pair, combining for 22 fourth quarter points, helped UCM go 19 of 19 at the free-throw line over the final 10 minutes.
Junior guard Kelsey Sanger nailed a 3 with about seven minutes remaining to make it just a two-point deficit, 47-45. However, UCM responded with an 18-4 run over the next four minutes to seal the victory. This key stretch featured three of the Jennies eight made 3s with Skaggs and Fleming each hitting one. UNK hit four 3s in the final three minutes to make the game interesting but UCM, a 75 percent free-throw shooting team, didn’t miss at the line.
"We had our chances. When we had a three-point in the first half it should’ve been five or seven. We took five more shots than they did but we missed a few around the basket. Their length did cause some problems," Eighmey said. "Offensively we kept our heads down at times and missed some open people."
The Lopers were out rebounded by just two and shot 42 percent from the field. Making seven of 14 free throws, UNK almost got a double-double from sophomore post Brooke Carlson, who had 15 points and nine rebounds while sophomore Klaire Kirsch recorded her third double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Eight others scored including six points apiece by reserves Elisa Backes and Madison Dreckman.