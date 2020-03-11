KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney finished last season with a victory at the Mineral Water Bowl.
It was an encouraging ending for a program that experienced its first winning season since 2011.
The Lopers’ 7-5 record marked the third straight year the Lopers increased their win total by two games from the previous season under coach Josh Lynn.
On Tuesday, the Lopers had their first spring practice of the 2020 season, marking the start of Lynn’s fourth year at the helm.
The Lopers will have 13 more practices before the spring game at 7 p.m. April 10 at Foster Field.
“One thing that’s nice about now is we can come out here and work,” Lynn said. “We aren’t installing a lot of stuff. These kids have done these offensive and defensive schemes for three straight years. We have tweaked some things here and there, but for the most part, nothing has changed.”
The Lopers return multiple impact players from last year’s team, including 2019 MIAA Freshman of the Year and quarterback TJ Davis, All-MIAA offensive tackles Corey Hoelck and Kooper Reece, and All-MIAA running back Dayton Sealey.
Between now and their first regular-season game Sept. 3, the Lopers will have to fill numerous holes on both sides of the ball. All-American left guard Josh Stoltenberg, All-Central Region linebacker Sal Silvio, running backs David Goodwin and Darrius Webb and defensive linemen Hinwa Allieu and Jordan Ingraham are among the most notable departures from last year’s team.
“I’m ready to get back,” Lynn said. “We ended on a positive note. We lost a lot, but we also have a lot back, too. We have a good nucleus and a (starting) quarterback back. We have a good little group of running backs back. Interior defensive line, we lost a couple, but we have a good group of guys coming back that all in all will make a better all-around group.”
In the offseason, the Lopers restructured their coaching staff. Offensive line coach Dan Antolik retired and graduate assistant/receivers coach Luke McNitt accepted a graduate assistant position at the University of Arizona.
Lynn, who also was the running backs, inside receivers and tight ends coach last season, now will just oversee the offensive line this year. Shayne Shade, who’s been a defensive coach for the Lopers since December 2014, will move across the line of scrimmage to the offensive side and fill Lynn’s previous role.
The Lopers also hired Augustine Ume-Ezeoke, a former graduate assistant, as the outside receivers coach.
The Lopers plan on hiring a graduate assistant to coach the outside linebackers.
“We lost Coach Antolik, who had 50 years of experience. That’s hard to replace,” Lynn said. “I consider myself an offensive line guy, and I wanted to get back with the offensive line.
“Coach Shade has done an incredible job on the defensive side of the ball. But we needed to put more on him in regards to giving him multiple positions now, which he was ready for. He’s jumped in and done a great job so far.”
