EMPORIA, Kan. – It appeared University of Nebraska at Kearney was going to suffer its second consecutive second-half letdown on Saturday afternoon against Emporia State.
Emporia State erased the Lopers’ lead by scoring 21 consecutive points to hold a four-point advantage with less than seven minutes left in the third quarter. The Lopers responded, however, as their defense stepped up to force a turnover, which allowed the Lopers to regain momentum.
The Lopers scored late in the third quarter and added an insurance touchdown with less than a minute left, while holding the Hornets scoreless in the fourth quarter, to win 31-21 in Emporia, Kan.
It was an encouraging sign for the Lopers. In Week 2, the Lopers lost against Central Oklahoma and also dropped three games last season after leading at halftime.
It marks the Lopers’ first win in Emporia since 1983.
“The thing I am most proud is we put ourselves in a hole there in the third quarter and we dug ourselves out of it and won the game in the second half,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “That’s something we haven’t been able to do.”
The Lopers (2-1) displayed a sense of urgency early, scoring 17 straight points in the first half. Their defense also created havoc for the Hornets (1-2), which changed when the Hornets went seven plays for 75 yards to score with three seconds left in the second quarter.
The offensive rhythm gained late in the first half carried over into the third quarter for the Hornets. They scored about five minutes into the second half to cut the Lopers’ lead to three points.
A 74-yard punt return and a personal foul penalty against the Lopers put the Hornets at the UNK 8-yard line about midway through the third quarter. They capitalized on the field position, as they scored four plays later to grab a four-point lead with 6 minutes, 32 seconds left in the quarter.
On the ensuing possession, the Lopers failed on a fourth-down attempt to turn the ball over.
The Hornets had a chance to extend their lead, but Loper safety LaRoy James forced a fumble. UNK middle linebacker Sal Silvio jumped on the loose ball to give the Lopers first-and-10 at the ESU 38.
The turnover swung the energy into the Lopers’ favor, as quarterback TJ Davis capped a five-play drive with a 1-yard TD run.
“I really felt the entire game that we were in control of the line of scrimmage,” Lynn said. “That fumble definitely gave us a spark.”
Davis, a redshirt freshman, has played periodically the first two games of the season, but the Lopers relied heavily on him against the Hornets. He wasn’t a factor in the passing game but was the Lopers’ top rusher, compiling 25 attempts for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
“It just goes back to what people are doing to us,” Lynn said. “They were giving us quarterback runs, and he brings another dimension to our offense with running the football where (starting quarterback) Alex McGinnis’ strengths are throwing the football. We felt better with TJ because of what the defense was giving us today.”
The Lopers tallied 367 rushing yards and 64 passing yards against Emporia State.
Dayton Sealey added 124 yards on 19 attempts, while David Goodwin rushed for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to cap his performance at 13 carries for 90 yards and one score.
The success rushing the ball came without two of their most explosive offensive weapons in Darrius Webb, the Lopers’ leading rusher, and Montrez Jackson, who both remained in Kearney due to injuries.
“They essentially played with three safeties back there, and we are a run first football team and we are going to continue to run the ball until we don’t have to,” Lynn said. “It was kind of based on what they were doing.”
Up next, the Lopers host Pittsburg State at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
