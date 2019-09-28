KEARNEY – Third-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball hasn’t experienced any let down through the first 13 matches of the season, despite replacing four of their best players from last year’s team.
The Lopers continued their undefeated start by holding Central Oklahoma to a negative hitting percentage in a three-set sweep (25-15, 25-10, 25-11) over the Bronchos on Saturday afternoon at the Health and Sports Center.
In MIAA play, the Lopers (13-0, 4-0 MIAA) have won all four of their matches in three sets. Saturday’s victory also was coach Rick Squiers 650th win at UNK.
“I think as a whole for us to be able to win the match in the way we did against a good Central Oklahoma team with a lot of talent I generally feel really good about that,” Squiers said. “It wasn’t perfect. Our lows were probably a little too low, but I thought our highs were really good. Once we got things rolling, we played great defense and were efficient on offense.”
After the Bronchos (10-4, 2-2) cut the Lopers’ lead to 18-15 in the first set, the Lopers rattled off seven consecutive points. Senior outside hitter Julianne Jackson registered four kills during the run and finished the first set with six kills and a .667 hitting percentage.
The Lopers didn’t ease up in the second. They started the set by winning 10 of the first 11 points, capitalizing on five hitting errors by the Bronchos. They led by as many as 13 in the set and posted a .289 hitting percentage.
The Lopers’ defense made the Bronchos’ offense work in the 25-10 second-set victory. The Bronchos tallied seven of their 10 points via kill, while posting nine hitting errors and a negative-.050 hitting percentage in the set.
"I thought the first and second sets were decided by long service runs,” Squiers said. “In the second set, it was early and the first set it was late. It kind of changes the dynamic of the set. You are kind of playing to not to give it away so we kind of had little bit of a lull. Overall, you love the big runs and love to get a cushion. It’s good to have room to play with.”
The third set was similar to the first two. Although the Bronchos challenged the Lopers early, the Lopers’ offense continued to gain confidence and thrive against a suspect defense. The Lopers were extremely effective, tallying 15 kills and two errors on 40 attempts for a .325 hitting percentage in the set.
In the match, the Lopers’ defense committed very few mistakes and limited the Bronchos’ to a negative-.009 hitting percentage. Jackson led the Lopers’ offense with 11 kills and added 14 digs. Junior right side hitter MK Wolfe also finished in double figures with 11 kills, as the Lopers hit .281 in the match.
The Lopers will return to action with two road matches, as they face nationally-ranked Central Missouri on Friday and Northwest Missouri on Saturday.
Squiers said he’s pleased with the way the Lopers have played but believes they need to be more consistent at blocking and have cleaner passing in order to continue their success moving forward.
“I couldn’t be happier to be in the position we are in considering we lost four really good seniors and had some question marks (coming into the season),” Squiers said. “I like where we are at going into that, but that’s a tall order.”
daniel.zielinski@kearneyhub.com
@DanZielinski3
UNK 3, UCO 0
Scores by Set
UCO (10-4, 2-2) 15 10 11 – 0
UNK (13-0, 3-0) 25 25 25 – 3
Individual Statistics
KILLS – UCO: Courtney Lane 7, Amanda Desch 8, Nalani McCrary 1, Kaeli Robinson 3, Lauren Jenkins 1. UNK: Kamryn Schuler 7, Anna Squiers 8, Julianne Jackson 11, MK Wolfe 11, Michaela Bartels 5.
ACES – UCO: Ericka Scholl 1. UNK: Julianne Jackson 1, Mo Schafer 1.
BLOCKS – UCO: Regan Inglis 1, Lauren Jenkins 1. UNK: Maddie Squiers 1, Anna Squiers 1, Julianne Jackson 2, MK Wolfe 1, Michaela Bartels 2.
ASSISTS – UCO: Ericka Scholl 12, Amanda Desch 8. UNK: Maddie Squiers 35, Anna Squiers 1, Lindsay Nottlemann 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.