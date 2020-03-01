TOPEKA, Kan. – Junior Melissa Gellermann threw six strong innings and redshirt junior Nicole Spykstra knocked in four runs to help University of Nebraska at Kearney down Missouri-St. Louis, 7-4, Sunday afternoon in Topeka, Kan.
The game was part of the three-day Washburn Invitational. UNK (10-10) fell to the Rockhurst Hawks in five innings, 12-1, Sunday morning to finish the weekend with a 3-2 record.
Gellermann earned her first win as a Loper by working around eight singles and five walks. She struck out five Tritons (5-8) as UMSL stranded 11 on base.
UNK scored one run in the first to grab the early lead and then moved ahead 3-1 when Spykstra hit a two-run double to left in the third. At designated player and battling cleanup, she finished 2 for 4.
The Tritons scored once in the fourth but the Lopers busted things open with four unearned runs in the top of the seventh. Senior centerfielder Alexis Ray (2 for 3, two runs) smacked a two-run single to left-center with Spykstra bringing home the other two runs with a single down the left-field line.
Also having multi-hit efforts in the win were sophomore right fielder Carlee Liesch (2 for 4, one run) and junior first baseman Hailey Schaneman (2 for 4, one RBI). Overall, UNK’s first five hitters went a combined 9 for 18 with five runs and seven RBIs.
Rockhurst (8-3) used nine hits, three walks and took advantage of four Loper errors to score one in the first, four in the second and seven in the fourth. Half of RU’s runs were of the unearned variety with cleanup hitter Emily Clark and pinch hitter Jaden Santoni knocking in three runs apiece.
The top of the UNK order did go a combined 5 for 10 with a run and RBI. That included Spykstra, who was 1 for 2, with an RBI single in the first. Through 20 games, Spykstra is batting .490 with 13 runs, 23 RBIs and an .882 slugging percentage.
On Saturday, the Lopers defeated Southwest Minnesota State 10-5 but lost to Sioux Falls Cougars 6-5.
The Lopers host Lincoln (Friday) and Central Missouri (Saturday) at Patriot Park.