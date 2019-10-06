Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES DROPPING INTO THE LOWER TO MID 30S MAY RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...VALLEY, GREELEY, SHERMAN, HOWARD, DAWSON, BUFFALO AND GOSPER COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&