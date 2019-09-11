KEARNEY – Three players had seven kills apiece to help No. 8-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney sweep York College 25-8, 25-14, 25-21 Tuesday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
UNK improves to 5-0 while the NAIA Panthers fall to 3-11.
Fourteen Lopers saw action with some regular starters getting the night off.
UNK wasn’t challenged much over the first two sets, but the Panthers were pesky in third, scoring 15 kills with Kaylie Riesgo’s kill making it 22-20. However, York then recorded its eighth service error and a block by senior middle Mackenzie Puckett and junior setter Taylin McNair got the Lopers to match point.
The Lopers out-hit York by a .283-.052 margin, were plus-7 in the serve game and registered seven team blocks. York, who didn’t use a libero, was scrappy in the back row and dug up 49 balls.
Puckett led UNK with seven kills, four blocks, three digs and a .429 attack percentage while sophomore outside hitter Gracie Stienike had seven kills and a match-best .483 hitting efficiency.
Junior outside hitter Madison Stearnes provided seven kills while McNair ran the offense most of the night and tallied 29 assists, seven digs, four blocks, one kill and one ace. Sophomore libero Lindsay Nottlemann had 15 digs while senior middle Josie Cox had six kills and two blocks.
UNK hosts the two-day Rosella Meier Fall Classic starting on Friday. The Lopers will play University of Mary (N.D.) and Arkansas Tech at noon and 6 p.m. respectively, on Friday. On Saturday, the Lopers will play New Mexico Highlands at noon and 17th-ranked Rockhurst (Mo.) at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.