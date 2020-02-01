KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling held an 11-point lead over sixth-ranked Central Oklahoma with five matches left after second-ranked wrestler Matt Malcom scored a technical fall on Saturday afternoon.
But the third-ranked Lopers unraveled after that 165-pound bout. They lost three straight matches, including two first-period pins, in a 24-17 dual loss to the Bronchos at the Health and Sports Center.
Talon Seitz lost a 5-2 decision at 174 pounds, and then the Bronchos recorded two straight pins. UCO top-ranked wrestler Heath Gray pinned No. 4 Anthony Mancini in 1 minute, 56 seconds at 184, and Kalin Winkler followed with a pin of UNK’s Andrew Demos in 1:37 at 197.
With the Lopers forfeiting at 125 pounds, those two pins sealed the dual for the Bronchos (10-1, 2-0 MIAA) and gives them the advantage in the race for the MIAA title.
"I think the next weight at 197 we were beat on paper but certainly not by a pin," UNK coach Dalton Jensen said. "Maybe that pin kind of sparked a little something under their guy, and he rallies off of it.
"Kudos to Heath Gray. That’s why he’s the No. 1 guy in the country. But at the same time that’s a guy if you relax in a situation, he’s going to make a transition and make you pay for it. Anthony paid for it."
Saturday’s loss marks the second time this season the Lopers (11-6, 1-1) fell to the Bronchos. The Lopers dropped a nonconference dual to the Bronchos, 18-13, in the third-place match at the NWCA Multi-Division National Duals on Jan. 11 in Louisville, Ky.
In the first meeting between the two teams, Loper junior Josh Portillo lost to UCO’s Tanner Cole 8-6 in overtime. The Lopers opted to sit Portillo, who’s the top-ranked wrestler at 125 pounds, due to an injury, causing them to forfeit the match. The forfeit gave the Bronchos six points.
The Lopers trailed 18-17 entering the 125-pound bout, which was the last match of the dual, after fifth-ranked heavyweight Jarrod Hinrichs claimed a 2-1 decision over UCO’s Christian Arriola.
"He will be good moving forward," said Jensen on Portillo. "There’s a little bit of you wishing you would have wrestled him. He could have wrestled tonight, and I have no doubt in my mind that that would have won us the dual. But we just have a bigger focus than the conference title right now."
The Lopers have two regular-season duals remaining, including against Newman at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kearney High. They will host the NCAA Super Region IV Championships on Feb. 29 at the Health and Sports Center. The two-day NCAA Championships begin March 13 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
"I really have no doubt in my mind that we are going to outscore them in the national tournament by a lot of points, I hope," said Jensen on UCO. "But they beat us earlier in the year, and they beat us now, so right now they are a better team than us. We have to recalculate a little bit and keep improving."
UCO 24, UNK 17
125 – Studd Morris, UCO, won by forfeit. 133 – Wesley Dawkins, UNK, dec. Cody Karstetter, UCO, 7-2. 141 – Jonathan Killingsworth, UNK, dec. Mitchell Lance, UCO, 4-1. 149 – Brik Filippo, UCO, dec. Sam Turner, UNK, 4-2. 157 – Jacob Wasser, UNK, dec. Zachary Moore, UCO, 3-0. 165 – Matt Malcom, UNK, tech fall Anthony DesVigne, UCO, 16-0. 174 – Tre’Vaughn Craig, UCO, dec. Talon Seitz, UNK, 5-2. 184 – Heath Gray, UCO, pinned Anthony Mancini, UNK, 1:56. 197 – Kalin Winkler, UCO, pinned Andrew Demos, UNK, 1:37. 285 – Jarrod Hinrichs, UNK, dec. Christian Arriola, 2-1.