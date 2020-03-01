EDMOND, Okla. — Six-foot-3 junior post Kelsey Johnson scored 26 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to help Central Oklahoma down No. 24 University of Nebraska Kearney, 69-61, Saturday afternoon in Edmond, Okla.
This was the regular-season finale for both. The Lopers (25-5, 14-5 MIAA) finish in third place in the MIAA standings with UCO (18-9, 12-7) coming in seventh. UNK will face Missouri Western State (21-7, 13-6) at 2:15 p.m. Friday in an MIAA Tournament first-round game in Kansas City, Mo.
Both teams were a bit short-handed, as UNK point guard Haley Simental logged just eight minutes and UCO guard Micayla Haynes sat out due to illness/injury. To avenge a 75-59 loss to the Lopers earlier this year, UCO went 22 of 25 at the free-throw line, tallied 16 points off 11 UNK turnovers and limited the Lopers to a 5 of 24 effort from behind the arc.
"It was a one-point game at half (UCO 33-2) and I thought we had a chance there in the second. We’re just making mental errors right now," UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said. "We got refused on some ball screens. We thought about doubling (Johnson) but we also didn’t want them to get going from the 3-point line."
A transfer from Division I Texas-Arlington, Johnson had just 12 points (5 of 6 field goals) in the first meeting but reached 26 on Saturday thanks to 9 of 12 shooting. She also went 8 for 8 at the free-throw line, grabbed four defensive rebounds, recorded two steals and handed out one assist.
"We had 54 (shot) attempts and only three offensive rebounds. We talked that about at half … we just have to buck up a little bit. Haley is (not 100 percent) but that doesn’t mean we’re not capable of getting it done," Eighmey said. "We had some lapses in the fourth quarter where we made some individual mental errors. That stuff gets you beat late in games."
Trailing for 34 minutes on the day, UNK led 42-37 midway through the third quarter. An 8-0 Loper run was capped by a bucket by sophomore wing Maegan Holt. However, that was UNK’s biggest lead of the day as UCO quickly responded with its own 8-0 spurt.
The game was tied at 52 with nearly six minutes left when UCO used a 10-3 run to seal the victory. This stretch featured two Johnson jumpers and 4 for 4 free throw shooting by UCO.
"Usually if we keep teams at 65 or below we have a good chance of winning. But we only scored 61 … we were 5 of 24 from 3. They were stuck in the paint and that was part of it," Eighmey said. "At some point you have to get in the paint and I don’t think we hunted it. If you’re not making shots the margin of error gets really small. We competed and have had a great regular season so not all is lost."
Now 16 of 70 from the 3-point line over the last four games, UNK got another double-double by sophomore Klaire Kirsch, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Her season total of 245 rebounds puts her eighth on the Loper all-time season list. Sophomore post Brooke Carlson made 6 of 8 shots to tally 14 points and sophomore reserve guard Aspen Jansa had six points and six rebounds in a season-best 30 minutes of work.
Besides Johnson, UCO got 11 points apiece from the starting backcourt of Brooke Rayner and Shatoya Bryson,