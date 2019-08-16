KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball’s season ended in heartbreak last year.
The Lopers hosted the NCAA Regional but exited the tournament quickly, as Harding University pulled off the stunning five-set upset of the top-seeded team.
It was an unexpected ending to the season, which including the Lopers winning the MIAA regular-season and conference tournament titles to earn their 20th consecutive berth into the NCAA tournament.
On Monday, the Lopers will begin preseason practice in anticipation of the regular season with the hope of building on last season.
"They are motivated by it," coach Rick Squiers said. "But I think you wrestle with how much do you hang on to it. I think there’s a part of you that wants to hang on to it from a motivational standpoint because it was a really disappointing finish to an otherwise great season.
"But on the other hand, a part of you needs to remember this is a new year and that has nothing to do with it."
The Lopers lost four seniors from last year’s team — setter Lindsey Smith, outside hitter Kendall Schroer, libero Ellie McDonnell and defensive specialist Morgan Stute.
All four played instrumental roles in the Lopers’ success last season and over their four-year careers.
McDonnell had the most notable tenure, breaking numerous program records. She set all-time records in career digs (2,391), digs per set (4.84) and digs in a season (747). She also was an All-American last year and a four-time All-MIAA selection.
The Lopers will try to supplement the voids left by the four departures with the addition of nine freshmen and two transfers.
"It might be the biggest (recruiting) class we’ve ever had," Squiers said. "It’s a little of all things in that class. Hopefully there’s a couple of contributors in there. You don’t want to rely too much on an incoming freshmen class, but we are hopeful that there are a few that have a chance."
For the second consecutive year, the Lopers are having a team retreat. This year, they are traveling to Colorado Springs, Colo., for two days to practice and participate in different team-bonding events.
The Lopers play Division I Wyoming in a scrimmage Aug. 24 in Cheyenne, Wyo. Squiers scheduled the exhibition match because the Lopers don’t have a nonconference road contest this year. They will play nine nonconference home matches before beginning MIAA play.
The Lopers open the regular season Sept. 6. The next three weeks of practice will be critical for Squiers to determine his rotation, especially with a plethora of new faces.
Madison Squiers will fill the vacancy at setter. She redshirted last season after starring at NAIA Bellevue University where she was a two-time second-time AVCA All-American.
The Lopers have two starting defensive specialist positions open. Sophomore Lindsay Nottleman appeared in 23 matches last season and is in the mix for one of those spots. Junior Monique Schafer, who redshirted last season after transferring from Northeast Community College, and freshmen Danae Drish, Sarah Brittain and Kamryn Schuller also are competing for playing time, Squiers said.
One player who could provide an instant boost to the Lopers’ offense is redshirt freshman Sami Mauch. She missed last year due to a knee injury she suffered in a summer basketball all-star game leading up to her freshman season.
She likely would have played a prominent role in the Lopers’ lineup last season. Squiers hopes Mauch will be back to full strength to produce for the Lopers this season.
"All we can be with her is optimistic," Squiers said. "She’s been cleared to play, and when she’s healthy, she’s really an impact player. We’d love to get her close to that soon."
