LINCOLN — The fourth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team split a pair of duals in the Nebraska Duals on Thursday night in Lincoln, shutting out Hastings College by a 54-0 score and falling to No. 5 Division I Nebraska by a 47-(-1) count.
These were rare November duals for the Lopers. UNK will send non-varsity team members to the Dakota Wesleyan Open in Mitchell, S.D., Saturday.
UNK rolled past the Broncos by finishing the dual with six straight falls. Second-ranked Josh Portillo started the night by recording a 15-11 win at 125 pounds with eight falls coming up next. That string of eight falls included a 57-second effort by redshirt freshman heavyweight Lee Herrington of Kearney High, a 76-second pin by junior Jace LaCaille at 197 pounds and top-ranked Matt Malcom winning in 1 minute, 38 seconds at 165 pounds.
The Lopers didn’t have it easy against the Cornhuskers, who boasts one of their best teams in program history this season. Second-ranked Wesley Dawkins returned to his hometown of Lincoln and competed a class higher at 141 pounds. He recorded a 4-point near fall and a takedown to grab a 6-3 lead over Chad Reed. However, Reed bounced back to record seven points in the second period and went on to win 10-7.
At 165 pounds, it was a showdown between 5th-ranked Isaiah White and Malcom, the defending Division II 157-pound national champion. White managed a takedown in the second period to pull out a 6-4 win. Following the conclusion of the match, the Lopers were deducted one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Junior Jacob Wasser was down 4-1 in the 157 pound match before having to medical forfeit.
