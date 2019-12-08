EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team scored 15 points in the first six minutes, rushed for 446 yards and recorded four sacks to hold off Winona (Minn.) State, 50-33, in the 54th Annual Mineral Water Bowl Saturday afternoon in Excelsior Springs, Mo.
This marks UNK’s fourth all-time postseason win in 113 years of its program. The Lopers finish up at 7-5 with a large senior class helping turn around a program that was 0-11 in 2015 and 1-10 in 2016.
"This win is huge for us. We took this program over three years ago and they had won one game in the previous two seasons. We started building," UNK coach Josh Lynn said. "Credit to these seniors. They bought into something other than themselves. We hadn’t had the success a lot of teams have had. These guys have started that and they mean the world to me."
The Warriors (8-4), from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, came in with a veteran defense that was allowing just 16 points and 129 rushing yards per game. Lynn’s option-based offense gashed Winona early and often and managed those 446 yards on just 48 carries (9.2 avg.). UNK rushed for six touchdowns with quarterback TJ Davis going 4 of 6 in the air for 46 yards and one score.
Davis, having a hand in five TDs in the first half, was named offensive MVP and senior inside backer Sal Silvio was the defensive MVP. Davis ran 12 times for 144 yards and four scores, while Silvio amassing nine tackles, including his ninth sack. He ends a two-time all-region career with 323 tackles, second most in Loper lore.
The defense started the day with a three-and-out and then Davis, on the Lopers second offensive play, fooled the entire WSU defense and ran 54 yards down the right sidelines for a 6-0 lead. Lynn then called for a fake point after touchdown and it worked, as junior outside linebacker Travis Holcomb picked up the two points.
Another three-and-out followed and featured a 10-yard sack by Silvio, who fell just short of the single season sack record (9.5/Nate Reicks/2008). A short punt and a 10-yard return by graduate student Luke Quinn put the ball deep into WSU territory. Two runs later and UNK made it 15-0.
The Warriors, minus all-conference back Sam Santiago-Lloyd, couldn’t muster much of a run game against a stout Loper front (44 yards on 31 carries), but junior QB Owen Burke kept his team in the game by going 22 of 32 for 284 yards, three TDs and no interceptions. Also getting out of several sacks and keeping plays alive with his feet, Burke helped WSU trim the deficit to 15-9, 22-16, 36-26 and 43-33.
Both teams also had TDs wiped off the boards, UNK seeing a 39-yard run by senior back David Goodwin called back due to holding. That would’ve made it 42-19 midway through the third quarter. A few minutes later WSU’s all-league punt returner/receiver Jake Balliu brought back a punt 70 yards for a touchdown but an illegal block nullified that score. However, WSU did get a 33-yard pass from Burke to Tyler Knutson later on that drive to make it 36-26.
UNK responded as Goodwin ran for three tough yards to convert on third-and-2 and then senior back Darrius Webb had runs of 6, 19 and 23 yards with the third resulting in a TD.
Winona came back once more, as Burke completed passes of 30 and 38 yards before finding receiver Ethan Wittenburg from 4 yards out with 10 minutes to play. The back and forth continued as UNK used nine straight runs, including a 21-yard scamper by junior Dayton Sealey to seal the game. The 89-yard drive, which started with a penalty on the kick return, ended when Quinn – a six-year Loper – ran in from 1 yard out.
For UNK, Webb had a big second half and tallied a team-best 152 rushing yards on 12 carries. Goodwin managed 79 yards on 16 carries and thus went over 1,000 yards (1,041) for the season, as did Davis (1,030). This is the first time in school history two players have reached at least 1,000 rushing yards in the same season. The four rushing scores by Davis are tied for second most in school history in a game and just one off the record.
