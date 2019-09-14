KEARNEY — The eighth-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team combined an efficient offense with its usual stingy defense to sweep the Mary, N.D., Marauders 25-14, 25-17, 25-18 and Arkansas Tech Golden Suns 25-16, 25-10, 25-13 Friday at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
The matches were part of the two-day Rosella Meier Fall Classic presented by Runza and New Victorian Inn & Suites. There will be five matches today (Saturday) starting at 10 a.m. The Lopers play New Mexico Highlands at noon and 17th-ranked Rockhurst at 6 p.m.
On Friday, UNK (7-0) got past Mary (1-5) in the morning as the Lopers hit .330 and served up seven aces. Six Lopers scored between four and nine kills led by senior outside Julianne Jackson Who reached her nine kills in just 18 attempts. She also provided five digs and a block.
Mary recorded 23 kills and 21 errors to hit .018. UNK got a team-high 13 digs from sophomore libero Lindsay Nottleman, with junior back row mate Monique Shafer adding 12 digs. Freshman middle Michaela Bartels had four blocks.
Arkansas Tech (1-5) provided a challenge in the form of redshirt sophomore outside hitter Anyse Smith. The Texan made the 2018 PAC-12 Conference All-Freshman team after having 293 kills (2.82 per set) and hitting .267 for the Colorado Buffaloes.
UNK coach Rick Squiers said, "You don’t see many players like that at this level. We got some blocks, scored some points. The game plan going in is try and not let her get going too much and have one of those 25- or 30-kill night that she’s capable of. "She’s a heck of a player and I think they’ll win a lot of matches this year."
Among the most athletic players to face UNK in recent times, the high flying Smith sent plenty of missiles among her 42 attempts. The Lopers dug out a majority of them and recorded a couple of blocks on Smith. She finished with 13 kills and nine errors for a .095 efficiency.
Trailing only once in the match, UNK outhit the Golden Suns by nearly 200 percentage points with Jackson (12 kills; .379 percent) and junior middle Anna Squiers (10 kills; .500 percent) leading the way. Nottlemann came up with 16 digs.
