KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney fell behind Hastings College by 10 points within the first seven minutes Monday night.
The Lopers received a boost from their bench and managed to hold a one-point lead at halftime. They grew that lead to as many as 13 points in the second half, but with four minutes left, the Lopers were trailing the Broncos, who are NAIA members, by one point.
It was the Lopers who prevailed in the end, though. A 9-2 scoring spurt over a nearly two-minute stretch allowed the Lopers to escape with a 78-72 victory over the Broncos at the Health and Sports Center.
"Every year it’s a battle. I don’t look at them as a NAIA program," UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. "You go up and down the roster, and they have kids good enough to play at the Division II level, so that’s what makes it really a nail bitter every single year.
"They always seem to come down to these kind of games. They come over with the idea that they aren’t going to play with us, but that they’re going to beat us. They have some talent, so each year it’s a dog fight."
Per NAIA rules, this was an exhibition game for the Broncos (6-6). This marked the 195th meeting between the two programs. Hastings leads the all-time series, 104-91.
Last season, the Broncos defeated the Lopers 87-83 in overtime. The Broncos led for less than three minutes in that contest but overcame an 11-point Loper lead to score the upset victory.
"It’s a rivalry, and it’s hard to get away from it," Lofton said. "If they knock us off, I don’t want to say it makes their year, but it’s a really big feather in their cap. For us, we have to defend our home court because I think all but once or twice in the last 10, 15 years they’ve been at our place."
The Lopers (5-4) expanded their 35-34 halftime lead in the first 8 minutes, 34 seconds of the second half. Junior starting guard RJ Pair and Jake Walker, who combined for just two points in the first half, sparked the Lopers and were responsible for 16 of the team’s 21 points that increased their advantage to 55-43.
The deficit didn’t quiet the Broncos. They stormed back and secured a 64-63 lead on a Mason Hiemstra step-back 3-pointer with 3:32 left. But the Lopers regained a one-point lead seconds later on a Morgan Soucie jumper.
After the Broncos split a pair of free throws to even the score at 65-all, Soucie drained two free throws to put the Lopers ahead for good. With 80 seconds left, Walker sank a 3 to give the Lopers a four-point cushion.
"In the second half, we played well enough to build a lead," Lofton said. "Unfortunately, we lost it. But when we needed to execute the last couple of possessions there offensively, we were able to do that to get control of it and get the win."
Early in the first half, the Lopers struggled with execution. They fell behind 21-11 after the Broncos went on an 11-4 run, which featured four missed shots and three turnovers by the Lopers.
After the Broncos’ scoring spree, the Lopers rallied. The Lopers went on an 11-2 run with role players stepping up to provide a bulk of the scoring. Off the bench, senior guard Chase Winchester scored five points and junior forward Austin Luger made a 3-pointer during the scoring stretch.
Although the Lopers found themselves down 23-22 after their successful two-minute stretch, the Broncos built their lead back up to seven points. The Lopers scored 11 of the final 14 points in the first half to hold a slight one-point advantage.
Winchester sparked the Lopers in the first 20 minutes of play, scoring eight points on 50 percent shooting and adding four assists in nearly 13 minutes off the bench.
"To have your bench come in and contribute like that and to put us up by one at the half was huge for us because for a stretch there they were playing really well and it looked like we could be in trouble," Lofton said.
Soucie paced the Lopers with 23 points on 53.3 percent shooting. He also recorded nine rebounds and five assists. AJ Jackson tallied 15 points, Pair 11 and Walker 10 to round out the Loper players in double figures scoring.
Up next, the Lopers face in-state rival Wayne State (5-8) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Kearney High. The game originally was scheduled for Nov. 26 but postponed due to weather. The Health and Sports Center is unavailable due to Friday’s UNK graduation.
@DanZielinski3
UNK 78, Hastings 72
HASTINGS (72)
Hiemstra 5-8 6-8 17, Lipovsky 7-14 2-5 17, Johnson 5-7 0-0 13, Cale 1-2 2-2 4, Hiscock 3-12 3-4 10, Ierna 3-5 0-0 6, Chamberlain 0-1 0-0 0, Gansebom 2-3 1-2 5.
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY (78)
Jackson 5-7 5-7 15, Soucie 8-15 7-8 23, Juhl 1-2 0-0 3, Pair 4-7 1-3 11, Walker 4-10 0-0 10, Morris 1-3 0-0 2, Winchester 3-8 0-0 8, Luger 2-3 0-0 5, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 1-2 1.
Hastings (6-6) 34 38 – 72
UNK (5-4) 35 43 – 78
3-Point Goals – HC: 6-17 (Hiemstra 1-2, Lipovsky 1-3, Johnson 3-5, Cale 0-1, Hiscock 1-4, Chamberlain 0-1, Gansebom 0-1). UNK 8-22 (Soucie 0-1, Juhl 1-2, Pair 2-4, Walker 2-7, Winchester 2-6, Luger 1-2). Fouled Out – HC: Hiscock. UNK: Pair. Rebounds – HC: 30 (Hiemstra 8), UNK 31 (Soucie 9). Assists – HC: 15 (Lipovsky 4), UNK 21 (Soucie 5). Total Fouls – HC: 14, UNK: 21. Technicals – HC: Ierna. UNK: Jackson. A — 1,005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.