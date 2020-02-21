KEARNEY — Senior guard Kendrick Thompson scored 25 points and Northeastern State sunk 11 3-pointers to down University of Nebraska at Kearney, 75-64, Thursday night at the Health and Sports Center.
NSU (17-9, 10-7 MIAA) avenged an 83-79 overtime loss to the Lopers (15-10, 9-7) earlier this season and also picks up its sixth road win. This marks UNK’s second home defeat in 13 outings.
The RiverHawks came in averaging nine made 3s per game and almost had that by halftime as they went 8 of 15. Thompson (4 of 8) and 6-7 redshirt freshman reserve Daniel Dotson (3 of 3) did the most damage, as NSU built a 38-23 first-half lead. UNK, meanwhile, went 1 of 15 from behind the arc and also saw the NSU bench score 21 first half points.
"You have to give it to Northeastern State. They came in focused and offensively they played extremely well in the first half. They hit eight 3s, something we were trying to take away from them but they found ways to get open. Some of those were tough shots," UNK coach Kevin Lofton said.
A full-court press helped whittled down the deficit to nine points early in the second half but the RiverHawks stretched their lead to 62-40 with about eight minutes remaining. However, UNK made the game interesting as a few shots fell and the pressure forced several RiverHawk turnovers. Redshirt freshman Cedric Johnson split a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 66-59 with nearly three minutes left. Thompson responded with one of his eight buckets and then UNK missed again from beyond the arc.
"Defensively, we have to be better than we were in both halves tonight. Offensively we have to be able to hit the open shot when we get it from the three-point line. But we also can’t forget we’re an inside-out team and we did not attack the paint anywhere as much as we should have in the first half," Lofton said. "Second half they went zone, squeezed the paint and made it hard for us to get anything inside. And then outside we didn’t respond very well."
UNK had three in double-figures scoring in senior Morgan Soucie (20), junior Jake Walker (15) and senior AJ Jackson (12). Soucie and Jackson combined to go 12 of 21 from the floor while also grabbing 13 rebounds and drawing 11 fouls. Senior lefty Chase Winchester had nine points, four rebounds and three assists.
The Lopers host nationally-ranked Rogers State at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Hillcats (21-5, 13-4) downed Fort Hays State, 74-68, on Thursday to move into second place in the MIAA.