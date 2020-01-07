KEARNEY – Missouri Southern State ran its offense through 6-foot-9 center Cam Martin on nearly every possession against University of Nebraska at Kearney on Monday night.
The Lopers had no answer for the skilled big man. Martin consistently received the ball in the post and smoothly attacked the basket regardless of what Loper defender was guarding him. With Martin’s success around the rim against a team with only one player taller than 6-5, it caused the Lopers to double team Martin, allowing the Lion shooters to receive space on the perimeter.
It was a successful formula for the No. 18 Lions and resulted in the Lopers’ four-game winning streak coming to an end, 89-77, at the Health and Sports Center.
"Everybody struggles to stop him," UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. "You got to pick your poison. You can run doubles at him. Well, you double him and they hit 3s. You can run zone at him. Well, you zone him and they hit 3s. It’s pretty hard to take everything away from them.
"Originally going into the game we thought we could cut into their 3s. But they were on fire to start the game and no matter what we tried, it didn’t work."
Martin nearly finished with a triple-double. He scored 26 points on 12 of 19 shooting, grabbed 13 rebounds and added seven assists.
The Lions (11-2, 4-0 MIAA) shot 60 percent in the game, including a blistering 66.7 percent in the first half. After going 11 of 14 from beyond the arc in the first half, the Lions cooled off slightly in the second half, finishing 14 of 21 on 3-point attempts.
Senior guard Braelon Walker played a key role in the Lions’ success from beyond the arc, going 5 of 5 on 3s to finish with 19 points.
After falling behind 61-34 in the first half, Lofton thought his team showed growth on the defensive end in the final 20 minutes of play.
"Defensively, I thought we scrapped and clawed and found away to get a few more stops than we did in the first half," Lofton said.
The Lopers (8-5, 2-2) limited the Lions from having wide-open scoring opportunities in the second half.
The Lopers trimmed the deficit throughout the final half and at times controlled the momentum.
In the second half, the Lopers shot 53.8 percent, compared the Lions’ 50 percent, and outscored the Lions by a 43-28 margin.
Although junior guard Jake Walker paced the Lopers with 23 points, it was senior forward AJ Jackson and junior forward Austin Luger who provided a bulk of the scoring in the final 20 minutes.
Jackson scored 15 of his 19 points in the final half, and Luger scored all but five of his 14 points in 11 second-half minutes.
"We felt like we wanted to come out the second half and execute a little better, guard a little better," Lofton said. "We did talk about possibly winning the second half. Obviously, maybe winning the game was out of the picture, but we wanted to come out and play better."
Up next, the Lopers face Rogers State (11-3, 3-2) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Claremore, Okla.
Mo. Southern 89, UNK 77
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (89)
Martin 12-19 2-2 26, Tharp 2-8 0-0 5, Walker 7-9 0-0 19, Lambert 3-4 0-0 9, Clark 4-6 0-0 11, Jennings 2-4 0-0 6, Bundy 3-4 1-3 7, Brown 3-4 0-0 6, Scott 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-60 3-5 89.
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY (77)
Jackson 9-13 0-0 19, Soucie 2-12 4-7 8, Juhl 0-3 4-6 4, Winchester 0-1 2-2 2, Walker 8-11 4-4 23, Morris 1-2 2-3 5, Luger 4-8 5-5 14, Johnson 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 24-53 23-29 77.
MSSU (11-2, 4-0) 61 28 — 89
UNK (8-5, 2-2) 34 43 — 77
3-Point Goals — MSSU 14-21 (Martin 0-1, Tharp 1-1, Walker 5-5, Lambert 3-4, Clark 3-5, Jennings 2-4, Scott 0-1), UNK 6-16 (Jackson 1-1, Soucie 0-3, Juhl 0-1, Walker 3-6, Morris 1-2, Luger 1-2, Johnson 0-1). Fouled Out — Brown. Rebounds — MSSU 34 (Martin 13), UNK 25 (Soucie 5, Walker 5). Assists — MSSU 27 (Tharp 8), UNK 15 (Jackson 7). Total Fouls — MSSU 24, UNK 10. Technicals — None. A — 1,261.
