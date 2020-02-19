KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team is ranked fifth in the first edition of the NCAA region rankings, the NCAA announced Wednesday.
The rankings determine the 64-team NCAA Division II Tournament field in March. The field consists of eight teams from Division II’s eight regions with the top seed in each hosting the three-day event, starting March 13.
The Central Region consists of schools from the MIAA, Great American Conference and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The three conference tournament winners receive automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament, allowing for five at-large bids in the Central.
This is UNK’s first appearance in these rankings since Feb. 14, 2018, when they were sixth. The Lopers are aiming to earn the first NCAA Tournament bid since the 2008-09 season.
UNK (23-3) is 18-3 in Division II games and has key wins against No. 4 Emporia State, No. 8 Fort Hays State (two) and No. 10 Central Oklahoma. UNK closes out the regular season against UCO on Feb. 29.
Central Region Rankings
Rank; Region Record; D-II Record
1. Central Missouri 18-4 21-4
2. Minnesota-Duluth 21-5 21-5
3. Sioux Falls 23-4 23-4
4. Emporia State 16-5 16-5
5. Nebraska Kearney 17-3 18-3
6. St. Cloud State 18-5 17-5
7. SE Oklahoma State 15-6 15-6
8. Fort Hays State 15-6 14-6
9. SW Oklahoma State 17-7 17-7
10. Central Oklahoma 17-7 17-7