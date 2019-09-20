KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney football tried to start the season with two straight victories for the second consecutive season last Thursday against Central Oklahoma.
Playing at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field, the Lopers led 10-7 at halftime. After scoring a touchdown in the third quarter, the Lopers took a 10-point advantage into the final quarter. Despite the margin, the Lopers lost 28-23. Their offense struggled to execute in the four quarter, minus their last drive that resulted in a touchdown.
The Lopers (1-1) will try to return to winning ways against Emporia State (1-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Emporia, Kan. Last season, the Lopers failed to score in the second half and lost to the Hornets 20-17 at home.
Here are three areas to watch in Saturday’s contest between the Lopers and Hornets:
Last year’s matchup
The Lopers were in position to start last season on a three-game winning streak when they held a 17-0 halftime lead over the Hornets. The margin didn’t hold up, as the Lopers let the lead slip away.
In the second half, the Hornets scored touchdowns on three of their first four possessions. While the Hornets’ offense was thriving, the Lopers’ offense was crumbling. The Lopers started the second half with three consecutive three-and-outs, which allowed the Hornets to seize a 20-17 lead in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.
The Lopers totaled 82 yards in the second half with 81 of those yards coming on their last two possessions. They are hoping to learn from last year’s game and other second-half troubles since that game.
“Red zone efficiency has been big for us, as well as getting off the field on third down,” said UNK coach Josh Lynn on the focus in practice this week.
Tale of two halves
Last season’s Emporia State loss was one of three games the Lopers lost after leading at halftime in 2018. This season, the Lopers also haven’t succeeded in the second half in their first two games.
In a 39-27 victory over Missouri Southern, the Lopers were outscored 21-6 in the second half. Then in Week 2 at home, Central Oklahoma outscored the Lopers 21-13 to prevail victorious.
Lynn said the offense has to have more consistency in the red zone, which is an area the Lopers struggled at against UCO.
One area the Lopers also are reevaluating prior to Saturday’s game is the place-kicker spot. Sophomore Junior Gonzalez won the starting job out of preseason but missed two point after touchdowns against Missouri Southern and two field goals against Central Oklahoma.
Gonzalez will compete with seniors Kendall Raschein and Treygan Gowen. Raschein also handles the punting and kickoff duties. Lynn said one concern of having Raschein as the place-kicker is the potential for leg fatigue. If Raschein is the Lopers’ place-kicker, they’d still take an additional kicker with them to Emporia State, Lynn said.
“We’re search through that a little bit this week,” Lynn said. “We’ve kind of opened it up, but Junior is still in the mix.”
Emporia State game plan
The Hornets are trying to replace dynamic quarterback Braxton Marstall, who earned MIAA Offensive Player of the Year last season. He threw for 3,049 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 423 yards and nine scores.
Third-year sophomore Dalton Cowan is the Hornets’ starting quarterback this season. He hasn’t been as effective as Marstall but presents dual-threat ability that can cause problems for opposing defenses. He’s thrown for 435 yards, four TDs and three interceptions and scrambled for 94 yards and one score in the first two games.
Junior running back Carlos Grace leads the Hornets rushing attach with 169 yards and two touchdowns on 24 attempts. The Hornets lost their top two rushers from last season, as senior Kai Callins is their leading returner after accumulating 346 rushing yards. He’s been a non-factor through the first two games this season, rushing for 37 yards.
The Hornets are averaging 237 passing yards and 217 rushing yards per game this season.
“Very explosive,” Lynn said. “They haven’t dropped off much with a new quarterback. He’s a good player. He reminds me a lot of the Central Oklahoma quarterback in regards to he moves pretty well in the pocket and can throw it when he needs to.”
