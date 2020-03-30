KEARNEY — Spring practices didn’t even last a week for the University of Nebraska at Kearney football program.
The Lopers completed three of their scheduled 15 spring practices before the MIAA suspended play indefinitely on March 12 due to the coronavirus.
"They were disappointed, and there was a little uncertainty," said UNK coach Josh Lynn on the players’ reactions. "You get your body in shape and get ready for spring practice. That’s also when a lot of moves are made when it comes to the depth chart and evaluation. You could see disappointment there."
The Lopers finished last season with a victory at the Mineral Water Bowl.
It was an encouraging ending for a program that experienced its first winning season since 2011.
The Lopers’ 7-5 record last season marked the third straight year under Lynn that they increased their win total by two games from the previous season.
This upcoming season the Lopers will return multiple key players from last year’s team, including 2019 MIAA Freshman of the Year and quarterback TJ Davis, All-MIAA offensive tackles Corey Hoelck and Kooper Reece, and All-MIAA running back Dayton Sealey.
Despite some high-end talent returning, this year’s spring practices were critical for evaluating players for unoccupied starting positions.
All-American left guard Josh Stoltenberg, All-Central Region linebacker Sal Silvio, running backs David Goodwin and Darrius Webb and defensive linemen Hinwa Allieu and Jordan Ingraham are among the most notable departures from last year’s team
Lynn viewed this spring as an opportunity to give young, inexperienced players repetitions to see where they stand on the depth chart heading into preseason practices.
"Those young guys have done a good job of waiting their time or playing on special teams and now is their opportunity to step up and show what they’ve done and how they’ve developed," Lynn said. "Spring is always a big time for us."
The next time the Lopers will meet as a team likely will be in mid-August for the first day of preseason practices, Lynn said.
Although Lynn thinks it’s possible that Division I will receive extra practice time in the preseason due to the stoppage in competition this spring, he doesn’t anticipate that happening at the Division II level due to the lack of "resources to bring guys in over the summer to run full practices," Lynn added.
On July 22, the Lopers will hold the 11th Annual Loper Football Backers dinner and scholarship fundraiser at the Younes Conference Center, which originally was scheduled for April 23 but postponed due to the coronavirus.
Since 2010, the event has raised more than $1.72 million for scholarships and other program needs. Division II has a 36 scholarship limit. Most of the major D-II programs are fully funded, including Northwest Missouri.
The Lopers are "significantly below" the full scholarship limit, which makes this event critical for the program’s success, Lynn said.
"If you want to win football games, you need scholarship money," Lynn said. "The good teams in Division II are fully funded. The more resources you have financially to get players here is key."
